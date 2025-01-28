ACC Announces Cal's 2025 Conference Football Schedule
North Carolina and coach Bill Belichick will be visiting Cal on either Thursday or Friday, October 16 or 17, and that was the most interesting news for the Golden Bears regarding their 2025 ACC football schedule.
The ACC announced the complete 2025 football conference schedule on Monday, providing the dates of the seven Cal ACC games that had not been set previously. The exact date of two of Cal's games has not been set yet, as the Cal-North Carolina game and the Cal-Virginia Tech game will be either on a Thursday or a Friday. The exact date of those games will be determined in the coming weeks. All other Cal games will be on a Saturday.
The Cal-Stanford Big Game will be played on November 22 at Stanford, and Cal will wind up its regular season against SMU for the second straight year.
Cal’s four ACC home games next season will be against North Carolina on October 16 or 17, Duke on October 4, SMU on November 29, and Virginia on November 1.
The Bears four ACC road games in 2025 will be against Boston College on September 27, Louisville on November 8, Virginia Tech on October 23 or 24 and Stanford on November 22. Cal does not face Clemson, expected to be the favorite in the ACC next season.
Cal’s four nonconference games next season had been announced earlier, and they will be the first four games of the Bears 2025 football season.
Here is the complete 2025 Cal football schedule:
August 30 – Cal at Oregon State
September 6 – Texas Southern at Cal
September 13 – Minnesota at Cal
September 20 – Cal at San Diego State
September 27 -- Cal at Boston College
October 4 -- Duke at Cal
October 11 -- Bye
October 16 or 17 -- North Carolina at Cal (either Thursday or Friday, to be determined later)
October 23 or 24 -- Cal at Virginia Tech (either Thursday or Friday, to be determined later)
November 1 -- Virginia at Cal
November 8 -- Cal at Louisville
November 15 -- Bye
November 22 -- Cal at Stanford
November 29 -- SMU at Cal
Cal faced four of the teams on its 2025 schedule during the 2024 season. Those four 2025 opponents that the Bears played this past season are Oregon State (Cal beat the Beavers in 2024), San Diego State (Cal beat the Aztecs in 2024), SMU (Cal lost to the Mustangs in 2024) and Stanford (Cal beat the Cardinal in 2024). The ACC has 17 teams for football, so the Bears will face only eight of the 16 opponents each season. However, Cal will face Sanford every year.
Here are the 2024 overall and conference records of the 12 teams Cal will play in 2025.
Oregon State (5-7, 1-0 Pac-12)
Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC, FCS conference)
Minnesota (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten)
San Diego State (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West)
Boston College (7-6, 4-4 ACC)
North Carolina (6-7, 3-5 ACC)
Duke (9-4, 5-3 ACC)
SMU (11-3, 8-0 ACC)
Virginia (5-7, 3-5 ACC)
Louisville (9-4, 5-3 ACC)
Virginia Tech (6-7, 4-4 ACC)
Stanford (3-9, 2-6 ACC)
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport