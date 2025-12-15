Cal OLB Curlee Thomas to Enter Transfer Portal

Cal redshirt junior outside linebacker Curlee Thomas IV announced on social media on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

He played in eight games in 2024 with no starts. He recorded two tackles this season -- one against Oregon State and one against Minnesota.

Grateful for my time at Cal and everyone who’s been part of my journey. Excited for the next chapter! #NCAA #TransferPortal #CalFootball pic.twitter.com/pynEcqoV82 — Curlee Thomas IV (@CurleeIv) December 15, 2025

Thomas redshirted his first season at Cal in 2022, then played in four games off the bench as a redshirt freshman in 2023, when he had three tackles and one pass breakup.

In 2023 in played in three games, but did not record any statistics.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Thomas will have one year of eligibility remaining a graduate transfer. He is from Forth Worth, Texas.

Cal (7-5) is scheduled to face Hawaii (8-4) in the Hawaii Bowl on December 24. The game will be played at Ching Athletics Complex, which is on the University of Hawaii campus and is the home field for the Rainbow Warriors football team.

Nick Rolovich will be the Bears' interim head coach for that game. Justin Wilcox was dismissed as Cal's head coach following the Bears' 31-10 loss to Stanford. Rolovich served as the Bears' interim head coach for their final regular-season game against SMU, which Cal won.

Rolovich reportedly will be Cal's quarterbacks coach next season under new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi. The Bears offensive coordinator next season is expected to be Jordan Somerville, who currently is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant quarterbacks coach.

Recent articles:

Buccaneers assistant coach reportedly will be Cal's offensive coordinator

Mike White, who was the head coach of Cal’s powerful 1975 football team, dies

ESPN names Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as one of 15 candidates for 2026 Heisman

Cal graduate Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman

Cal basketball wins seventh straight game, improves to 10-1

NBA star 'beats' U.S. table tennis champ and Cal grad in ping-pong

Trip to Hawaii more than football game for some Cal Bears