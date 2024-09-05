Auburn Beat Writer Answers 5 Questions About the Tigers
Each week we ask someone who covers Cal’s next opponent five questions about that opponent. This week we asked Daniel Locke, who covers Auburn for Auburn Tigers On SI, five questions about the Tigers, who are 1-0 and host Cal on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time.
1. Was the 73-3 victory over Alabama A&M, an FCS school, indicative of Auburn’s offensive improvement?
“I believe so,” Locke said. “Even though this was an inferior opponent, last year Auburn just didn’t have the offensive firepower. Even in their wins over UMass and Sanford – Sanford is another FCS opponent – they just didn’t look nearly as sharp on the offensive side of the ball at any point.
“Obviously this wide-receiver room has seen a complete overhaul. [Quarterback] Payton Thorne has a lot more options. The offensive line is significantly better, and the running back room is even better than it was a year ago. So I do believe the dominant offensive showing that Auburn put on the field Saturday night does show hop far that unit has come.”
2. Running back Jarquez Hunter had only four carries in the opener but still ran for 54 yards. How good is he and why is he so productive?
“He’s very good. He’s one of the best running backs Auburn has had in quite some time, one of the best running back in the SEC as he was voted in SEC media days.
“One thing that makes him so good is he can do anything a running back would need to do. He can catch a pass out of the backfield. He can run a route. He’s very shifty, but he’s also very fast, and obviously he’s put his power on display many times. He’s just a freak athlete and there’s really nothing he can’t do.”
3. This is Payton Thorne’s fourth year as a college starting quarterback and his second at Auburn, and he had a big game in one half against Alabama A&M. How is he better or different than he was last year?
“Obviously another year of SEC experience has shown to help. Hugh Freeze has talked all offseason about how confident he is in Thorne and how much more confident Thorne seems to be in himself this season. And another thing that has helped him this season is he has more protection.
“And Auburn’s revamped wide receiver room is also helping Thorne a lot. He’s never had this many options, even at Michigan State in 2021 when they two really, really good wideouts.”
4. What impact have this year’s transfers – including wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith -- had on this Auburn team?
“Yeah, they’ve really made a huge difference at just about every spot except running back and quarterback.”
Locke named a number of transfers who have made a difference, and said “six or seven” transfers are in the starting lineup.
“I would say the impact has already been immeasurable, and it’s only been one game,” he said. “And I feel as they continue to gel and play more games together with the guys who are returners that the impact will be even more noticeable.”
5. Is the Auburn defense improved over last season, and who are some of the Tigers’ best defensive players?
“I believe they have definitely improved in the secondary and at the linebacker position,” Locke said. “I believe the defensive line is not quite where it was last season.
“I think the defense is about the same as it was last year with the potential to get better.”
Locke specifically mentioned cornerback Keionte Scott, edge Keldric Faulk and defensive lineman Jayson Jones as standout defensive players.
