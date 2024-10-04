Beat Writer Answers 5 Questions About the Miami Hurricanes
Each week during the college football season, we talk with a writer who covers Cal's next opponent to a scout report from someone who follows that team.
This week we spoke with Justice Sandle, who covered Miami for Miami Hurricanes on SI.
Our thanks to Justice. Here's what he had to say:
1. How has the arrival of quarterback Cam Ward from Washington State changed the Hurricanes’ offense? In what ways has he most exceled? Also, it looks like he still gets himself in trouble now and then — has that cropped up much?
“Ward has become the leader coach Mario Cristobal wanted.”
But it hasn’t all been good, Sandle said.
“The idea is the Cam Ward Experience — that’s what everybody likes to call it. He’s going to have great plays, he’s going to play great, he’ll have over 300 yards. But every now and then, he’ll have those turnovers, he’’ fumble the ball, he’ll do very iffy things.
“That only creeped up in the Virginia Tech game. The previous four games he was fantastic. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”
2. Miami rolled through its first four opponents then had to battle from behind to beat Virginia Tech 38-34 at home last week. Was that simply a function of playing a tougher, conference opponent or did Miami exhibit some flaws we hadn’t seen before?
Sandle said the answer is a bit of both things, suggesting Virginia Tech’s record doesn’t show who they are as a team.
“I also think Miami in their flaws, they’re struggling with the run game. Damien Martinez . . . he hasn’t really been who the Hurricanes expected him to be.”
He also pointed out Miami’s injury issues, including sophomore defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year, who is expected to return against the Bears.
3. How much does it help a team from across the country that coach Mario Cristobal, Ward and running back Damien Martinez all have Pac-12 backgrounds and familiarity with Cal?
Sandle says the players who are familiar with Cal — and coach Mario Cristobal — will help calm the team after a long, cross-country flight.
“What Mario Cristobal said in his press conference is he knows what this Cal team is going to bring. Always close, close victories, or even defeats sometimes. He knows that Cal is one of the hardest teams he played when he was at Oregon. He knows that same fight is going to be brought in against his Miami Hurricanes.
“Cam Ward knows that, too. One of his worst games was against Cal last year. I think Ward will be better, knowing what he can’t do with fumbling the ball and having bad turnovers.
4. This is a big week for Cal, with ESPN’s College GameDay visiting for the first time plus a top-10 opponent coming to town. How much, if any, is Cristobal concerned that the Canes will face an opponent and a fanbase more revved up than usual?
“I don’t think he’s worried about it. They understand the importance of this game. It’s almost a trap game, really. They understand the quality of the fanbase Cal has — very passionate, they love their team.
“They’re used to a bunch of fan bases coming at them, really attacking and being riled up.”
5. Without Clemson on the schedule, how realistic is it for Miami fans to dream about an unbeaten regular season? What are the Canes’ biggest potential stumbling blocks along the way? Either an opponent or two or an aspect of their game they must hone?
“I think it’s realistic. The schedule has played out in their favor.”
Miami has a bye after Cal before traveling to Louisville. Justice then breaks down each of Miami's remaining opponents.
He said Georgia Tech, with a strong running game, could be the Hurricanes’ biggest obstacle.