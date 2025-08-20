SI

Cam Ward Says He Learned Hilariously Simple Lesson After Scuffle With Titans Teammate

Ward got into it with Jeffery Simmons and learned why the defensive tackle is an All-Pro talent.

Liam McKeone

Cam Ward got into a scuffle with Jeffery Simmons earlier this week during Titans training camp.
Cam Ward got into a scuffle with Jeffery Simmons earlier this week during Titans training camp. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Ward is making his way through his first NFL training camp after getting drafted by the Titans with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

So far he's made an impression on several fronts, including showing his teammates how hot his competitive fire can burn; Ward inspired a shoving match with his All-Pro teammate Jeffery Simmons earlier this week after throwing a touchdown pass and celebrating.

Ward spoke to the media on Wednesday about the matter and was asked what he learned from the experience. He offered a hilarious answer.

"Did I learn anything from it?" Ward asked. "Um... Jeff's strong as s---, I would say."

Indeed he is. Simmons benched 28 reps at 225 pounds during his Pro Day ahead of the 2019 NFL draft and earned two second-team All-Pro selections at defensive line in 2021 and 2022 in part due to his ability to out-muscle his competition. It doesn't help that the 6-foot-2 Ward is tiny compared to the 6-foot-6, 302-pound Simmons.

Ward also said that the scuffle was "fun" and "what we needed" before speaking to how excited he is to be Simmons's teammate. So clearly there will be no lingering issues over this training camp clash—but the lesson Ward learned will last forever.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL