Cam Ward Says He Learned Hilariously Simple Lesson After Scuffle With Titans Teammate
Cam Ward is making his way through his first NFL training camp after getting drafted by the Titans with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
So far he's made an impression on several fronts, including showing his teammates how hot his competitive fire can burn; Ward inspired a shoving match with his All-Pro teammate Jeffery Simmons earlier this week after throwing a touchdown pass and celebrating.
Ward spoke to the media on Wednesday about the matter and was asked what he learned from the experience. He offered a hilarious answer.
"Did I learn anything from it?" Ward asked. "Um... Jeff's strong as s---, I would say."
Indeed he is. Simmons benched 28 reps at 225 pounds during his Pro Day ahead of the 2019 NFL draft and earned two second-team All-Pro selections at defensive line in 2021 and 2022 in part due to his ability to out-muscle his competition. It doesn't help that the 6-foot-2 Ward is tiny compared to the 6-foot-6, 302-pound Simmons.
Ward also said that the scuffle was "fun" and "what we needed" before speaking to how excited he is to be Simmons's teammate. So clearly there will be no lingering issues over this training camp clash—but the lesson Ward learned will last forever.