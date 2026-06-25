Cal Adds Sacramento State, Old Dominion to 2027 Football Schedule

Cal announced on Thursday that it has added home football games against Old Dominion and Sacramento State for the 2027 season, which will be the Bears’ second season under head coach Tosh Lupoi.

Sacramento State, which begins its first season as an FBS school in 2026, will face Cal in the Bears’ 2027 season opener on Saturday, August 28, in Berkeley. Cal will host Old Dominion two weeks later on Saturday, September 11.

Those two games along with a road game against UCLA will make up Cal’s three nonconference games for 2027. Cal's nonconference games in 2026 will be against UCLA (home, September 5), Wagner (home, September 19) and UNLV (away, October 3).

ACC teams are required to play at least 10 games against Power Four conference teams starting in 2026. In 2027, Cal satisfies that with the game against UCLA and its nine ACC games.

The 2026 season will be the first in which most ACC teams play nine conference opponents after playing eight ACC games in previous seasons. Cal had to add an ACC game and drop a nonconference game to reach nine ACC games for 2026.

In 2027 Cal will play ACC home games against Boston College, Louisville, Florida State and SMU, and road games against Georgia Tech, Pitt, Miami, Stanford. A ninth ACC game has yet to be scheduled for Cal for 2027.

Both Sacramento State and Old Dominion are FBS schools. Sac State is now an FBS school after being an FCS power in recent years. The Hornets will play in the Mid-American Conference starting in 2026.

Sac State finished with a 7-5 record in 2025, and the Hornets lost to Nevada 20-17 on the road in their only game against an FBS opponent.

Old Dominion went 10-3 in 2025 and finished with a 6-2 record in the Sun Belt Conference. The Monarchs played two games against Power Four conference teams last season, and performed well in both. They were competitive against eventual national champion Indiana, taking an early 7-0 lead before losing 27-14 in the Monarchs’ season opener.

Two weeks later ODU dominated Virginia Tech 45-26 on the Hokies’ home field, leading to the firing of Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry three days later. Cal lost to Virginia Tech last season.

Old Dominion defeated South Florida 24-10 in its bowl game.

Cal has never faced Old Dominion on the football field, while Sac State will face Cal for the first time since 2021, when the Bears won 42-30 to improve its alltime record against the Hornets to 3-0.

Game times for the 2027 games will be announced at a later date.