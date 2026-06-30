Cal Four-Star Commit Myles Baker Flips to UCLA

Cal lost one of its four-star commitments on Tuesday when safety Myles Baker flipped his commitment to UCLA for the class of 2027, according to Greg Biggins of Rivals.

Cal hosts UCLA in both teams' 2026 season opener.

There had been recent reports that Baker might flip his commitment from Cal to LSU, but Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi reportedly had a midweek visit with Baker before his planned trip to LSU and Baker canceled his trip to LSU. That seemed to solidify Cal's hold on Baker, but Tuesday's news changed that.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star Safety Myles Baker has flipped his commitment from Cal to UCLA, @GregBiggins reports🐻



Read: https://t.co/t6G8r4WaAd pic.twitter.com/WLNaxU8hqA — Rivals (@Rivals) June 30, 2026

Baker had committed to Cal on March 29, and it was considered a recruiting coup for Cal and Lupoi, who beat out offers from his four other finalists -- Alabama, LSU, Oregon and Stanford. Baker also had offers from high-profile football schools such as Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others.

Baker becomes the second prospect who has flipped to another school after committing to Cal. Amaziah Siale committed to Cal, but later changed his commitment to LSU.

Despite the loss of Baker, Cal still has commitments from 10 four-star 2027 prospects.

Cal's recruiting class is now ranked as the 22nd-best in the country by Rivals Industry Composite, while 247Sports Composite ranks the Bears' class 20th.

Cal has commitments from two players who flipped to the Bears after committing elsewhere. Running back Jaxsen Stokes flipped to Cal after initially committing to Oklahoma, and four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn also flipped his commitment to Cal after committing to Oklahoma earlier..

Commitments do mean much officially. Players are not bound to a college until they sign a financial agreement with the school in December.