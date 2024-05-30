Cal Announces Starting Times, TV for Four 2024 Football Games
The starting times and television coverage for four of Cal’s 2024 football games, including the first three games of the season, were announced by the Cal athletic department on Thursday. The starting time and TV for the Bears’ fifth Atlantic Coast Conference game against Wake Forest also was announced.
Two of the four games will be televised on the ACC Network, and, depending on your cable company, you may need a different TV package to get those games.
The Bears’ season opener against UC Davis will start at 2 p.m. in Berkeley on Saturday, August 31, and it will be televised by the ACC Network.
Cal’s second game is a road game against Auburn on Saturday, September 7, and it will start at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Central time) and will be televised by ESPN2.
The Bears’ third game of the season will be a home game against San Diego State that starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, and it will be televised by ESPN.
The kickoff time and television coverage for Cal’s first ACC game on Saturday, September 21, against Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida, has not been set yet, nor has the starting time and TV been scheduled for Cal’s first home ACC game against Miami on Saturday, October 5.
The only starting time set for an ACC game is the Friday, October 8 road game against Wake Forest. That game will start at 5 p.m. Pacific time (8 p.m. Eastern time) and will be televised by the ACC Network.
Cal's remaining eight regular-season games will have their kickoff times and network television selections announced 12 or six days before the game.
The 2024 season will be Cal's first as part of the ACC.
Ticket packages for Cal’s seven home games are available now at
Cal’s 2024 schedule
Date – Opponent (Kickoff Time, TV)
Aug. 31 – UC Davis (2 p.m. PT, ACCNX)
Sept. 7 – at Auburn (2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2)
Sept. 14 – San Diego State (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN)
Sept. 21 – at Florida State*
Oct. 5 – Miami*
Oct. 12 – at Pittsburgh*
Oct. 19 – North Carolina State*
Oct. 26 – Oregon State
Nov. 8 – at Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, ACC Network)*
Nov. 16 – Syracuse*
Nov. 23 – Stanford*
Nov. 30 – at SMU*
Dec. 7 – ACC Football Championship Game+
Home Games In Bold At California Memorial Stadium; *ACC Game; +Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC; All Games On Saturdays Other Than Friday At Wake Forest
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport