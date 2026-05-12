Which Game Will Define Cal’s 2026 Football Season?

The start of Cal’s 2026 football season is still four months away, but it’s not too early to predict which of the Bears’ 12 regular-season games will be the most pivotal – the one key game that could make or break the Bears’ first season under Tosh Lupoi.

On Saturday, CBS Sports picked the key 2026 game for each of the teams in its early top-25 rankings, and it cited Clemson’s game against Cal as being the Tigers’ key contest, with this assessment:

Speaking of travel, the Tigers will make the 2,596-mile trip to Berkeley in Week 4. Clemson will have its hands full against sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who lit up the ACC for 3,454 yards as a true freshman. Overall, last season, the Tigers' defense was pretty good, but it gave up big numbers against better offenses. If Dabo Swinney and his squad slip up against the Golden Bears, they'll be limping into a matchup against Miami.

You could make the case that the Clemson game will also be the key 2026 game for Cal. In fact, you could make a case for every game on Cal’s schedule being the pivotal game for the Bears’ season. You could even argue that a game Cal doesn’t play is its most important game since the Bears do not face ACC favorite Miami in 2026.

In reality, the most significant game reveals itself as the season plays out and is often not identified until after the season is completed.

That was the case for Cal in 2025 when its overtime road win over then-No. 15 Louisville seemed to define the Bears’ season and make its freshman quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutle, a name to remember.

We will make a case for each of Cal’s games as being the one that will define the Bears’ 2026 season:

September 5 – UCLA at Cal

This game is a virtual tossup (Cal is a 1.5-point favorite at the moment), and this contest between teams featuring new head coaches (UCLA’s Bob Chesney, Cal’s Tosh Lupoi) will provide the first evidence of these teams’ potential. Will Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele be as good as expected under the Bears’ new offensive coordinator (Jordan Somerville) and new offensive system? For better or worse, this game will set the direction of the Bears’ season in motion.

September 12 – Cal at Syracuse

The Bears’ first ACC game of the season will indicate where Cal stands in the conference race and how Lupoi’s group can perform on the road. Syracuse is expected to finish near the bottom of the ACC standings, and a loss to Syracuse may push the Bears’ season in downward spiral in a hurry. A win – especially a convincing win – could launch conference title aspirations.

September 19 – Wagner at Cal

If Cal loses at home to this FCS team that went 5-7 last year the devastation to team morale might ruin the season. Even a close win might leave an indelible stain. On the other hand, a lopsided victory could elevate Sagapolutele and the Bears into the national spotlight if it leads to a 3-0 start.

September 25 – Clemson at Cal

This Friday night game has all the makings of game that could define Cal’s season. The Tigers are perennial national powers, but Clemson and Cal had the same ACC records last season (4-4), and a Friday night victory at home on national television could show the world – and members of the Cal team – that the Bears are now a national player and will have something to say about the ACC race. If a victory over Clemson leads to a 4-0 start, the Bears likely would earn a national ranking. A Cal loss – especially a lopsided loss – would suggest Cal and Sagapolutele are not ready for the big stage.

October 3 – Cal at UNLV

A nonconference road game against a team expected to contend for the Mountain West title could turn the Bears’ season one way or the other. The conclusions reached based on Cal’s results in its first four games could be confirmed or changed based on this game. It could be a turning point to Cal’s season one way or the other.

October 10 – Virginia Tech at Cal

At this point of the season, Cal’s results will be measured against their results in their previous games. This game could either confirm the early impression and continue the Bears on that path or reverse the direction of the program. It’s possible Cal could be 4-1 or even 5-0 entering this game against a Virginia Tech team coached by James Franklin. Cal and Virginia Tech are expected to have similar seasons, with both predicted to finish in the middle of the ACC standings. This game could differentiate the two programs under new leadership. Cal's double-overtime loss to Virginia Tech last season seemed to crush the Bears' hopes for an outstanding 2025 season.

October 17 – Wake Forest at Cal

Wake Forest is another team expected to finish in the middle of the ACC standings, like Cal, so this game could define the relative merits of both programs. Depending on Cal’s record in the first six games, it could determine the Bears’ conference title possibilities or its postseason hopes. If Cal loses this game on the heels of other recent losses, the Bears’ season may go into the dumper.

October 24 – Cal at SMU

SMU is projected to challenge Miami for the ACC title, and a victory over the Mustangs – particularly on the road – could be a program-changing moment, especially if the Bears have a decent record after their first seven games. A loss, especially a one-sided loss, could send the Bears on a slide into the final part of their season. Cal’s upset of SMU in the final regular-season game last season was a season-changer for both teams: It took SMU out of the ACC title game and ensured a winning season for the Bears. It also made Sagapolutele a name to remember.

October 31 – Cal at North Carolina State

A late-season road game against a Wolfpack team projected to finish high in the ACC standings could save the Cal season if the Bears have been mediocre over the first eight games. Or a Cal win could continue a bid toward an ACC championship if the Bears come in with a favorable conference mark. It’s this type of game at this point of the season that could establish the national opinion on Sagapolutele and Lupoi.

November 14 – Cal at Virginia

When assessing a team’s season, late-season games have a greater impact than early-season games. Again the games that preceded this one will determine how important the road game against Virginia is. If Cal is still in contention for a conference title, this road game may be the one that decides whether that hope is realistic. Virginia had the best ACC record last year and is predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in 2026. A decisive Cal loss to the Cavaliers at this stage of the season may be a scar that defines the season. Likewise, an impressive Cal win could lift the assessment of the Bears’ season considerably.

November 21 – Stanford at Cal

The Big Game has a value of its own, but it could be particularly pivotal in 2026 after Cal’s poor showing in its 31-10 loss to the Cardinal last season that resulted in Justin Wilcox getting fired the next day. Games this late in the season leave a lasting impression, not to mention the possible implications if Cal has a particularly good or poor record coming into the game.

November 28 – Pittsburgh at Cal

This game at home against a Pitt team that is not expected to be particularly good provides the final impression of the Bears’ regular season. If Cal is in contention for a berth in the ACC championship game, this game will be the biggest game of Cal’s season to that point. If Cal is having a poor season, a Cal win could prevent the season from being seen as a total disaster. A Cal loss might define the season if it prevents Cal from getting a bowl berth.

Having noted the possible importance of each game, which game looks like the one most likely to define Cal’s 2026 season?

We say it’s the Cal game at home against Clemson.

If Cal has a winning record coming into that game – and that seems likely -- the result against a perennial national powerhouse such as Clemson will tell us where the Bears’ program stands in the early stages under Tosh Lupoi. That result will color the results before and after that early-season contest.

Cal has faced Clemson only once alltime, and that was when the Bears, led by Mike Pawlawski and Russell White, upset Clemson 37-13 in the 1992 Citrus Bowl. That win elevated the Bears to a No. 8 national ranking in the final 1991 AP poll, which is still the Bears’ highest final ranking since 1950. So the 2026 matchup could be historic as well as pivotal.