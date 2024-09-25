Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Clemson Climbs into 12-Team Playoff
All nine of the experts we cited predict that Cal will be in a postseason bowl game, but they differ on which one. The LA Bowl and the Independence Bowl are the most popular destinations for the Golden Bears this week. Remember schools that were in the Pac-12 in 2023 will be placed in Pac-12-affiliated bowl games this year. (Pac-12-affiliated bowls are listed at the end of this report.)
Regarding the College Football Playoff, Clemson is making an impact as seven of the nine sites put the Tigers in the 12-team playoff, and one even has Clemson getting a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds. That 59-35 victory over North Carolina State (which was a bigger blowout than the score suggests) must have impressed some people.
Here are this week's projections from nine experts on the 12 teams that will be in the College Football Playoff and Cal's predicted bowl destination:
Cal bowl
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. South Carolina
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Utah
First round
No. 5 -- Georgia
No. 6 -- Alabama
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Mississippi
No. 9 – Oregon
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Michigan
No. 12 – James Madison
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Utah
First round
No. 5 -- Georgia
No. 6 – Tennessee
No. 7 – Alabama
No. 8 – Mississippi
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Oregon
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 -- UNLV
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Georgia
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Utah
No. 4 -- Miami
First round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Alabama
No. 7 – Oregon
No. 8 – Iowa State
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Michigan
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal bowl
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Army
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
Georgia
Ohio State
Utah
Miami
First round
Texas
Alabama
Oregon
Tennessee
Clemson
Penn State
Iowa State
James Madison
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Georgia
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Utah
First round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Alabama
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Mississippi
No. 9 – Oregon
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 -- UNLV
Cal bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Texas
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Utah
First round
No. 5 – Georgia
No. 6 – Tennessee
No. 7 – Mississippi
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Oregon
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Missouri
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal bowl
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. TCU
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Clemson
No. 4 -- Utah
First round
No. 5 – Alabama
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Miami
No. 8 – Mississippi
No. 9 – Michigan
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Penn State
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal bowl
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Oregon State
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First round
No. 5 – Georgia
No. 6 – Mississippi
No. 7 – Oregon
No. 8 – Tennessee
No. 9 – Penn State
No. 10 – Alabama
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – James Madison
Bleacher Report (David Kenyon)
Cal bowl
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Army
College Football Playoff
First-round byes
No. 1 – Georgia
No. 2 – Oregon
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Utah
First round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Mississippi
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – Boise State
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
ESPN bowl pool
