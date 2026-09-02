Cal Counting on Transfer Adam Mohammed To Boost Run Game

The story behind Adam Mohammed’s transfer from Washington to Cal last January remains something of a mystery.

“Wanted a fresh, new start,” was about the extent of what the junior running back was willing to share this week about his reason for making the move.

There was genuine surprise in Seattle when Mohammed decided to leave UW, where he was expected to take over as a starter this fall, running behind an offensive line with four returning starters from a 9-4 team.

Dan Raley, who has covered the Huskies for decades, called it “a move that remains as puzzling as ever with every turn” in a Jan. 6 story for Washington Huskies on SI.

Cal running backs coach Keith Bonapha could not shed much light on how things unfolded. “I think the thing that probably surprises me the most,” he said before pausing “. . . everybody transfers for some reason.”

One thing is clear: The Bears are happy he’s in Berkeley.

“I have great respect for him, the way he goes about every day. He leads by action. Ultimately, that’s the most important leader in my opinion,” first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi said.

Lupoi praised Mohammed’s character and said he received straight A’s in summer classes. “He’s a young man I’m thankful to have a part of our organization.”

Among the biggest challenges facing Lupoi and his staff is developing a productive running game. A year ago, the Bears ranked dead last in the ACC in rushing yards per game (81.7) on a meager 2.8 yards per attempt.

To remedy the situation, the Bears went to the transfer portal to add offensive linemen and three running backs. In addition to Mohammed, who rushed for 523 yards at 4.9 yards per clip last season, Cal landed Carter Vargas from UC Davis and Ashten Emory from UTEP. Mohammed was the headliner.

“Before we got him, just praying he’d end up coming to us,” sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele said.

Cal offers him everything he needs, Mohammed said, to fulfill his vision for the future. “Obviously, Cal’s a great place to be. You can get a good degree, great education. NFL coaching staffs will be here.”

Lupoi, who spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at Oregon, noted that Mohammed and James Madison’s Wayne Knight were the only two running backs to crack 100 yards against the Ducks last season. “That was a part of it.”

Mohammed had 105 yards in UW’s 26-14 loss to Oregon and Knight — who transferred to UCLA and will face Cal on Saturday night — had 110 yards in JMU’s 51-34 loss in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Bonapha said there is a lot to like about Mohammed, a 6-foot, 220-pounder from Glendale, Ariz.

“He’s such a great kid. His mindset when it comes to work, how he treats not only his teammates but how he treats everybody in this building.” Bonapha said. “When you interact with him, you can see this kid has a bright future outside of football. But I’m just happy he’s here playing with us.”

Sagapolutele, who passed for 3,454 yards last season despite the absence of a running game to keeps defenses honest, had seen film of Mohammed before he arrived at Cal.

“Explosive guy. Got contact balance,” he said. “An even better person — he’s always happy. Having a guy like that on the team is just amazing. He’s impressed me way more than I would have expected.”

Mohammed said he gives the Bears a do-it-all running back.

“I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I can run. I can catch. I can wiggle through little (holes). Basically do it all,” he said.

New offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville is most impressed by the attitude Mohammed brings to the job.

“He’ll do the dirty work. He’ll do the splash plays,” Somerville said. “His energy is infectious. He doesn’t say a whole lot but the way he runs or even if he’s not carrying the football, his every day play and energy and ill-intent, that’s what he’s going to bring.”

Sagapolutele is convinced the Bears’ run game will be better. How much?

“A thousand times better.”

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