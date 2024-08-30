Cal Football: 5 Questions About UC Davis
Each week during the football season, we reach out to someone who covers Cal’s opponent and pose 5 Questions.
For the Bears’ opener against UC Davis on Saturday, we talked with Mike Bush, former sports editor of the Davis Enterprise, who continues to cover the team for the newspaper.
Here’s what we asked him about the Aggies:
1. How will new coach Tim Plough put his own stamp on this team with changes he’s making?
“He’s already done that after he was named the new head coach. He’s implemented Shredville . . . and is continuing to build that camaraderie with his players. It was like this when (former coach) Dan Hawkins was around, but now let’s become a stronger family.
“The one thing Tim talked about at yesterday’s press conference is he’s not afraid to show his emotions. He bleeds Aggie pride. When he became the new head coach he was beyond happy.”
Shredville, it seems, is more a mindset than a system. Under Hawkins, it became the Aggies’ identity.
“In a nutshell, basically, you think you’ve got the defense to stop our running game, passing game, you better go ahead and do it,” Bush said. “They’re going to try to expose the defense’s weaknesses.”
2. Running back Lan Larison is the preseason Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. What makes him so effective and what does Davis need from him this season?
“The harder he works, the better his success. I’ve seen a lot of college running backs, we all have, he was hungry after last season,” Bush said, referring the injury that limited Larison to eight games. Even so, he rushed for 1,101 yards.
“Now, knowing that this is his final year at UC Davis, he wants to do 2,000 yards this year. And you know what, that’s very possible.”
3. Senior quarterback Miles Hastings has passed for 6,675 yards and 42 touchdowns. Tell us more about him and what he means to the Aggies’ offense.
“What Brock Purdy is to the San Francisco 49ers, Miles is to UC Davis football. He is the leader,” Bush said. “He’s definitely someone who can rally the troops. The guys rally around him.
“He’s proven that through his performance and his leadership vocally. If a lineman misses a block and he winds up getting sacked, he’s the kind of guy that’s going to let you know about it, even if the offensive tackle stands a foot taller than him.
“At the same time, that’s what the team wants and that’s what they’re getting with a leader like him.”
4. The Aggies lost an elite player in linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who transferred to Cal. Who are the best defensive players on this Davis team?
"One, obviously, is Rex Connors. He’s someone who’s done a lot of damage. He’s not afraid to come up and make a play close to the line of scrimmage, although he’s a defensive back.”
A junior safety and the twin brother of Aggies’ starting linebacker Porter Connors, Rex is a preseason All-Big Sky selection and has picked up a variety of preseason FCS All-America mentions.
“He’s receiving all these preseason honors, but he’s not going to be somebody whose going to be, `OK, great, I’m getting all these honors.’ No. If anything, from what I’ve seen of him, that makes him want to work harder.”
5. UC Davis is 0-11 all-time vs. Cal. What do the Aggies need to do to make Saturday’s game competitive?
“Tim talks about that during his press conference. We all know he’s an offensive guy, but he’s been taking part more in the meetings for defense and special teams,” Bush explained.
The game will be emotional for Plough, Bush suggested, because he coached at Cal last and now is making his debut at his alma mater.
“I think this is going to be a good game. I don’t think it’s going to be a blowout.”