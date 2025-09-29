Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's Place Among NCAA's Elite Freshmen
Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is part of an exclusive fraternity as one of just four true freshman quarterbacks starting this season for an FBS team.
The left-hander from Hawaii has thrown for more yards and as many touchdowns as any of his three rookie counterparts and has helped the Golden Bears to a 4-1 start to their season.
Sagapolutele penned his first come-from-behind victory after throwing a 51-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Mason Mini with 1:30 left in the Bears’ 28-24 triumph at Boston College.
“That’s just who he is — he’s a poised guy,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in his postgame remarks. “For a freshman to go out there and make the plays he’s made throughout the year, the throws he’s made, he’s very impressive.
“He has so much great football on front of him. There’s things he did today that he can learn from but he’s a competitor, he’s very poised . . . he plays like a vet."
All four freshman QBs have impacted their teams, which boast a combined record of 15-2 through five weeks of the schedule.
Here is a look at how the four freshmen starters stack up after the first three weeks of the season:
— BEAR BACHMEIER, BYU
Status: 4 games, 4 starts
Team’s record: 4-0
AP ranking: No. 23
247Sports rating: 3 stars
Last game: 19 for 27 (70.4%), 179 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 15 rush, 98 yards (6.5), 0 TD in 24-21 win at Colorado
Season: 61 for 90 (67.8%), 697 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT, 154.8 passer rating; 37 rushes 163 yards (4.4), 4 TD
This week: vs. West Virginia on Friday
Comment: Has completed at least 70 percent of his attempts the past two games.
— JARON-KEAWE SAGAPOLUTELE, Cal
Status: 5 games, 5 starts
Team’s record: 4-1
AP ranking: NR
247Sports rating: 4 stars & No. 7 national quarterback prospect
Last game: 22 for 34 (64.7%), 254 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT in 28-24 win at Boston College
Season: 110 for 178 (61.8%), 1,234 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT, 130.37 passer rating; 19 rushes, 21 yards (1.1), 1 TD
This week: vs. Duke on Saturday
Comment: Has passed for 200-plus yards in all five games.
— BRYCE UNDERWOOD, Michigan
Status: 4 games, 4 starts
Team’s record: 3-1
AP ranking: No. 20
247Sports rating: 5 stars & No. 1 national quarterback prospect
Last game: 12 for 22 (54.5%), 105 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 8 rushes, 61 yards (7.6), 1 TD in 30-27 win at Nebraska on Oct. 20 (bye this week)
Season: 58 for 102 (58.6%), 733 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 121.74 passer rating; 22 rushes, 169 yards (7.7), 3 TD
This week: vs. Wisconsin on Saturday
Comment: Has more touchdowns rushing (3) than passing (2).
— MALIK WASHINGTON, Maryland
Status: 4 games, 4 starts
Team’s record: 4-0
AP ranking: NR
247Sports rating: 4 stars & No. 5 national quarterback prospect
Last game: 18 for 34 (52.9%), 265 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 4 rush, minus-12 yards, 1 TD in 27-10 win at Wisconsin on Oct. 20 (bye this week)
Season: 80 for 134 (59.7%), 1,038 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT, 142.98 passer rating; 9 rushes, 16 yards (1.8), 2 TD
This week: vs. Washington on Saturday
Comment: Washington signed an NIL deal on Monday involving Maryland athletics, Pepsi and Ledo Pizza, a restaurant chain headquartered in Annapolis, MD.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
How Cal's four NFL rookies fared on Sunday
Difficult Ryder Cup for Collin Morikawa
Why is it good news for Cal fans that Bears are an underdog to Duke?
QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looking less like a freshman by the day