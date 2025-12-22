Cal Football Program Reportedly Will Retain Marshall Cherrington

Marshall Cherrington is being retained by the Cal football program as the Golden Bears assistant general manager, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Cal is retaining Marshall Cherrington as its assistant general manager, sources tell @On3sports.



Was Director of Player Personnel for the last four seasons and helped bring QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to Berkley.https://t.co/H7F38Gq0YL pic.twitter.com/QonDBapeyi — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 22, 2025

Cherrington has been Cal's director of player personnel the past four years since being hired for his second stint at Cal in 2022.

Cherrington's role included evaluation and communication with recruits as well as overseeing the Cal football's creative and social media. He has been given considerable credit for evaluating and landing some of Cal's highest rated recruits.

As assistant general manager, Cherrington presumably will help football general manager Ron Rivera in his varied role, which includes acquiring and retaining talent in the transfer portal.

Cherrington graduated from USC in 2018.

Cal (7-5) will play Hawaii (8-4) in the Hawaii Bowl on Wednesday.

Recent articles:

Cal women give No. 19 USC a scare

Cal men win ninth straight basketball game

Hawaii beat writer answers five questions about Cal's Hawaii Bowl opponent

Cal off to its best start in 66 years

Bucs' Todd Bowles approves of Cal's hire for offensive coordinator

Former Cal and NFL star named head football coach at JSerra Catholic High School

Cal reportedly expected to hire Oakland native as running backs coach

Cal QB Caminong plans to enter the transfer portal

Cal WR Jacob De Jesus on the doorstep of 100 receptions