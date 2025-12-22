Cal Football Program Reportedly Will Retain Marshall Cherrington
In this story:
Marshall Cherrington is being retained by the Cal football program as the Golden Bears assistant general manager, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Cherrington has been Cal's director of player personnel the past four years since being hired for his second stint at Cal in 2022.
Cherrington's role included evaluation and communication with recruits as well as overseeing the Cal football's creative and social media. He has been given considerable credit for evaluating and landing some of Cal's highest rated recruits.
As assistant general manager, Cherrington presumably will help football general manager Ron Rivera in his varied role, which includes acquiring and retaining talent in the transfer portal.
Cherrington graduated from USC in 2018.
Cal (7-5) will play Hawaii (8-4) in the Hawaii Bowl on Wednesday.
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.