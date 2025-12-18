Cal Reportedly Set to Hire Oakland Native as Running Backs Coach
In this story:
Cal is set to hire Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha as the Golden Bears' running backs coach under new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi. according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Bhonapha attended Skyline High School in Okland and was a defensive back at the University of Hawaii, which is Cal's opponent for the December 24 Hawaii Bowl.
Following playing at Hawaii, Bhonpha was a graduate assistat at Hawaii under head coach June Jones.
Bhonapha was later the director of football operations at Boise State, and was named Broncos' running backs coach in 2009 under Chris Petersen. He was also named Boise State's recruiting coordinator in 2011.
When Petersen was hired as the head coach at Washington, Bhonapha went along and was named the Huskies running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2014.
Bhonapha was hired at Michigan State in December 2023, and is now in his second seasons as the Spartans running backs coach. He is also Michigan State's co-special teams coordinator.
Cal ranks last in FBS in rushing yards per game at 76.5, despite the efforts of junior running back Kendrick Raphael, who has 853 rushing yards and has scored 13 touchdowns
Recent articles:
Cal WR Jacob De Jesus on the doorstep of 100 receptions
Cal adds an ACC game to its 2026 home schedule
Buccaneers assistant coach reportedly will be Cal's offensive coordinator
Mike White, who was the head coach of Cal’s powerful 1975 football team, dies
ESPN names Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as one of 15 candidates for 2026 Heisman
Cal graduate Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.