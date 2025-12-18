Cal Reportedly Set to Hire Oakland Native as Running Backs Coach

Cal is set to hire Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha as the Golden Bears' running backs coach under new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi. according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Bhonapha attended Skyline High School in Okland and was a defensive back at the University of Hawaii, which is Cal's opponent for the December 24 Hawaii Bowl.

Source: Cal is set to hire Keith Bhonapha as running backs coach. Bhonapha grew up near Cal in Oakland and has coached RBs at Michigan State, Oregon State, Boise State and Washington. pic.twitter.com/DhscG6phO6 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 18, 2025

Following playing at Hawaii, Bhonpha was a graduate assistat at Hawaii under head coach June Jones.

Bhonapha was later the director of football operations at Boise State, and was named Broncos' running backs coach in 2009 under Chris Petersen. He was also named Boise State's recruiting coordinator in 2011.

When Petersen was hired as the head coach at Washington, Bhonapha went along and was named the Huskies running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2014.

Bhonapha was hired at Michigan State in December 2023, and is now in his second seasons as the Spartans running backs coach. He is also Michigan State's co-special teams coordinator.

Cal ranks last in FBS in rushing yards per game at 76.5, despite the efforts of junior running back Kendrick Raphael, who has 853 rushing yards and has scored 13 touchdowns

Recent articles:

Cal WR Jacob De Jesus on the doorstep of 100 receptions

Cal adds an ACC game to its 2026 home schedule

Buccaneers assistant coach reportedly will be Cal's offensive coordinator

Mike White, who was the head coach of Cal’s powerful 1975 football team, dies

ESPN names Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as one of 15 candidates for 2026 Heisman

Cal graduate Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman

Cal basketball wins seventh straight game, improves to 10-1