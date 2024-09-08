Cal Gets Top-25 Votes and Is Big Favorite Vs. San Diego State
Cal’s 21-14 road upset of Auburn on Saturday apparently got the attention of voters in the top-25 polls and the oddsmakers at betting sites, which have made the Bears heavy favorites against San Diego State.
No, the Golden Bears are not ranked in the top-25 in the Associated Press poll or the coaches poll released Sunday, and, in fact, they are not even close to being ranked. But they did get a few votes in both polls.
Cal received three voting points in the AP media poll, which would have placed the Bears 40th if the rankings were carried out that far. In the AFCA coaches poll, Cal got five voting points, which would tie the Golden Bears for 41st in the rankings.
Four ACC teams are ranked in the AP top-25 this week, with Miami at No. 10, Louisville No. 19, Clemson No. 22 and Boston College No. 24. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech dropped out after losing to Syracuse, which is just outside the top-25 at what would be No. 29.
Cal (2-0) faces San Diego State at home on Saturday night in its next game before beginning ACC play on September 21.
Not all betting sites have listed a point spread for Cal’s game against San Diego State, but two prominent sites – Bet365 and Draft Kings – have listed the Bears’ as 17.5-point favorites in that game. That spread could change as the week goes on, but that seems to be the starting point. In other words, Cal is a heavy favorite.
The Aztecs are 1-1, having defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 45-14 in the opener and losing to Oregon State 21-0 in its second game Saturday night in San Diego. The Beavers had 23 first downs in that game while San Diego State had seven, and Oregon State outgained the Aztecs 420-179.
San Diego State’s quarterback in its first two games has been true freshman Danny O’Neil, who was 11-for-24 for 107 yards against Oregon State.
Cal was without four projected starters on offense against Auburn because of injuries -- wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, wide receiver Kyion Grayes, guard Sioape Vatinani and center Will McDonald -- and it's unclear whether any will be back for the game against San Diego State. Plus, Cal running back Jaydn Ott was slowed by an ankle injury against Auburn, rushing for just 11 yards on 10 carries. Starting nickelback Matthew Littlejohn also missed Saturday's game and his status for next Saturday remains uncertain.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport