Cal Injury Report: Two Key Bears Unlikely to Play Against Clemson

Cal and Clemson released their initial injury reports on Wednesday for Friday night's game in Berkeley, and there were two significant Golden Bears players on the list -- running back Carter Vargas and defensive lineman Nate Burrell, both of whom are doubtful.

Meanwhile, Clemson may be without starting cornerback Corian Gipson, who is listed as questionable, and defensive tackle Devarrick Woods, who has started one game, is also questionable.

Vargas, who was a starter in the Bears' opener and is the backup to Adam Mohammed, is listed as doubtful, which means he is likely to miss his third straight game as a result of the injury he sustained in the first game against UCLA.

Vargas was a starter against UCLA when the Bears began the game with two running backs in the lineup. Typically he is the Bears' No. 2 running back and one of their prime return men on kickoffs. He is a versatile back who can be used in the slot as a pass receiver.

He rushed for 14 yards on four carries in the opener, and he also caught two passes for 6 yards before leaving that game with an injury. If he doesn't play, it means Mohammed is expected to carry an extra load in the Bears' running game. He averaged 20 carries over Cal's first three games and has gained 285 yards. Ashten Emory, Anthony League and Carson Perry-Smith are likely to be the Bears running backs behind Mohammed if Vargas cannot play.

The other key Cal player on the injury list is starting defensive lineman Burrell, who also is listed as doubtful. Burrell started the first two games on the defensive line and played either an interior defensive tackle spot or a defensive end position. He did not play last week against Wagner. Burrell has eight tackles this season, and he has one of Cal's five sacks this season as well as two quarterback hurries.

If Burrell cannot play, his place in the starting lineup will likely be taken by either Derek Wilkins or Emmanuel Okoye depending on the defensive alignment Cal uses to begin the game.

Cal offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr. is not on the injury list, so apparently he is available after starting Cal's first two games. However, it's unclear whether he or Michael Klisiewicz, who started against Wagner, will be the Bears' starting offensive tackle against Clemson.

For Clemson, cornerback Gipson has started all three games this season and has recorded nine tackles and one quarterback hurry. He is listed as questionable, as is Woods, who has started one game and played in all three while recording three tackles, including half a tackle for loss.

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who started Clemson's first two games, is listed as probable with an elbow injury. However, freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds made his first career start last week and is scheduled to start again against Cal regardless of Vizzina's status. It's conceivable that Vizzina would get into Friday's game if Reynolds struggles.

.Clemson running back Jay Haynes, who has not played in a game since suffering a torn ACL in the 2024 ACC championship game is also listed as questionable, so he might make his 2026 debut on Friday. He rushed for 295 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry in 2024, and he also caught seven passes that season.

Thursday Cal-Clemson Injury Report | The ACC

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