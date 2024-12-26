Cal Sports Report

Cal Kicker Derek Morris Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman Morris shared the field-goal duties with Ryan Coe this season for the Bears

Jake Curtis

Cal kicker Detek Morris
Cal kicker Detek Morris / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Freshman kicker Derek Morris, who did most of the place-kicking for Cal in the second half of he 2024 season, announced on social media this week that he is entering the transfer portal.

Morris shared the Bears' place-kicking duties with Ryan Coe this past season. Morris was 11-for-15 on his field-goal attempts with his longest being a 46-yarder. Coe has run out of college eligibility after going 14-of-22 on field-goal tries, although he made four field goals of 50 yards or longer, with his longest being a 54-yarder.

Earlier this month, Cal got a commitment from transfer kicker Kyle Cunanan, who was a sophomore at Charlotte this past season. Cunanan shared the 49ers' kicking duties with Stephen Rusnak. Cunanan was 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts in 2024, but none wss longer than 31 yards.

Morris replaced Coe as Cal's place-kicker in the seventh game of the season, against North Carolina State, after Coe had struggled hrough the first six games. Morris made his first three field-goal attempts in that game against the Wolfpack, but he missed a 28-yard attempt with 1:34 left in the game and Cal trailing by one point.

He then went 5-for-5 against Oregon State and 2-for-2 against Wake Forest then next two weeks.

Morris missed a 48-yard field goal attempt against Syracuse, and Coe attempted -- and made -- a field-goal attempt from 44 yards later in that game.

At that point, Coe took over attempting long field goals with Morris attempting the shorter ones.

Morris missed a 38-yard field-goal try against SMU, and Coe made kicks of 40 and 53 yards against the Mustangs later in that game.

In the LA Bowl, Morris made a 43-yard field goal, and missed a 41-yard atempt. Coe then attempted the third Cal field goal and made a 30-yarder.

Morris is from Dayton, Ohio.

