Cal Kicker Derek Morris Enters Transfer Portal
Freshman kicker Derek Morris, who did most of the place-kicking for Cal in the second half of he 2024 season, announced on social media this week that he is entering the transfer portal.
Morris shared the Bears' place-kicking duties with Ryan Coe this past season. Morris was 11-for-15 on his field-goal attempts with his longest being a 46-yarder. Coe has run out of college eligibility after going 14-of-22 on field-goal tries, although he made four field goals of 50 yards or longer, with his longest being a 54-yarder.
Earlier this month, Cal got a commitment from transfer kicker Kyle Cunanan, who was a sophomore at Charlotte this past season. Cunanan shared the 49ers' kicking duties with Stephen Rusnak. Cunanan was 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts in 2024, but none wss longer than 31 yards.
Morris replaced Coe as Cal's place-kicker in the seventh game of the season, against North Carolina State, after Coe had struggled hrough the first six games. Morris made his first three field-goal attempts in that game against the Wolfpack, but he missed a 28-yard attempt with 1:34 left in the game and Cal trailing by one point.
He then went 5-for-5 against Oregon State and 2-for-2 against Wake Forest then next two weeks.
Morris missed a 48-yard field goal attempt against Syracuse, and Coe attempted -- and made -- a field-goal attempt from 44 yards later in that game.
At that point, Coe took over attempting long field goals with Morris attempting the shorter ones.
Morris missed a 38-yard field-goal try against SMU, and Coe made kicks of 40 and 53 yards against the Mustangs later in that game.
In the LA Bowl, Morris made a 43-yard field goal, and missed a 41-yard atempt. Coe then attempted the third Cal field goal and made a 30-yarder.
Morris is from Dayton, Ohio.
