Cal-Miami Game Thread: Bears Seek 1st Win Over Top-25 Foes Since 2020
Cal (3-1, 0-1 ACC) makes its Atlantic Coast Conference home debut against eighth-ranked Miami (5-0, 1-0).
*** Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon talks in the video about about Miami quarterback Cam Ward, a transfer from Washington State, who entered the weekend leading FBS in touchdown passes with 18.
The Bears are chasing their first win over a Top-25 opponent since beating Oregon in 2020.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. -- 13 1/2 hours after Cal hosts ESPN's College GameDay program for the first time. That event, which began in darkness, drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 3,000 fans.
Cal is expecting more than 50,000 for tonight's game, which would mark the first time they'd reached that attendance plateau for a non-Big Game since the 2016 Texas matchup, which the Bears won 50-43.
The Bears are tasked with slowing a Hurricanes offense that ranks second nationally, averaging 49.4 points per game. Cal's defense is allowing just 12.8 points per outing and has held its first four opponents to 14 points or fewer.
