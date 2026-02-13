Cal Not Among Top 6 for 5-star S Honor Fa’alave-Johnson
In this story:
.When five-star safety Honor Fa’alave said he was impressed with Cal and coach Tosh Lupoi following his visit to the Berkeley campus last month, there was hope in the Cal community that the Golden Bears might be in contention for his services in the class of 2027.
However, Hayes Fawcett of Rivals announced this week that Fa’alave-Johnson, who is from San Diego, named his top six schools, and Cal was not one of them.
His top six are USC, Miami, LSU, Texas, Oregon and Notre Dame, and Fa'alave-Johnson reposted that message on his twitter site.
Fa’alave-Johnson is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect in the class of 2027 by virtually every recruiting service.
And Cal fans got excited when On3 reported that his visit to Cal made a big impression on him.
However, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Fa’alave-Johnson, who also excels on offense, has offers from virtually every big-name football program, and the competition was steep.
Greg Biggins of Rivals reported the two front-runners for Fa’alave-Johnson are former members of the Pac-12 – Oregon and USC.
It is still early in the recruiting process for prospects in the class of 2027, and it’s conceivable, though unlikely, that Cal could get back into contention for Fa’alave-Johnson.
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.