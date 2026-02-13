Cal Not Among Top 6 for 5-star S Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

.When five-star safety Honor Fa’alave said he was impressed with Cal and coach Tosh Lupoi following his visit to the Berkeley campus last month, there was hope in the Cal community that the Golden Bears might be in contention for his services in the class of 2027.

However, Hayes Fawcett of Rivals announced this week that Fa’alave-Johnson, who is from San Diego, named his top six schools, and Cal was not one of them.

His top six are USC, Miami, LSU, Texas, Oregon and Notre Dame, and Fa'alave-Johnson reposted that message on his twitter site.

NEWS: Five-Star Safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 190 S from San Diego, CA is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/SjP0pSNlT3 pic.twitter.com/ZZ4sqrATrs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 11, 2026

Fa’alave-Johnson is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect in the class of 2027 by virtually every recruiting service.

And Cal fans got excited when On3 reported that his visit to Cal made a big impression on him.

Tosh Lupoi has a grand plan for a rebuild in Berkeley, and the blueprint includes elite athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. Inside Cal’s pursuit of the top-ranked recruit in the state who could be a five-star at multiple positions: https://t.co/8dfveBzhpu pic.twitter.com/9JG5PNkdS7 — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) January 31, 2026

However, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Fa’alave-Johnson, who also excels on offense, has offers from virtually every big-name football program, and the competition was steep.

Greg Biggins of Rivals reported the two front-runners for Fa’alave-Johnson are former members of the Pac-12 – Oregon and USC.

It is still early in the recruiting process for prospects in the class of 2027, and it’s conceivable, though unlikely, that Cal could get back into contention for Fa’alave-Johnson.

