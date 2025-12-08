Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Named to a Freshman All-America Team

Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele received another honor on Monday when he was named the quarterback on the On3 true freshman All-America team.

Only true freshmen were considered for this honor, which means redshirt freshman quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin of Ohio State and CJ Carr of Notre Dame were not eligibile.

Nonetheless, Sagapolutele beat out some accomplished true freshmen quarterbacks, including Bryce Underwood of Michigan, Mason Heintschel of Pitt, Malik Washington of Maryland and Bear Bachman of BYU.

On Saturday, Sagapolutele announced that he is staying at Cal for the 2026 season and will not enter the transfer portal. Retaining Sagapolutele was the first significant accomplishment by new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, who flew to Hawaii late Friday night to speak to Sagapolutele and his family.

Here is what On3 said about Sagapolutele:

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was one of college football’s breakout stars as a true freshman, quickly establishing himself as one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country. The former five-star threw for 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading all true freshmen in passing yards and tying for the most passing touchdowns while showcasing elite arm strength, accuracy, and poise well beyond his years. Sagapolutele opened the season with a dazzling debut against Oregon State and closed it by leading Cal to upset wins over Louisville and SMU, with the latter having a direct impact on the College Football Playoff field.

The Hawaii native earned On3’s True Freshman of the Week honors four times during the season, consistently displaying the advanced passing skills that made him such a highly regarded and productive high school prospect. His play as a true freshman has made him the centerpiece of Cal’s offense moving forward. Shortly after being hired, new head coach Tosh Lupoi flew to Hawaii to meet with Sagapolutele and his family, with the star quarterback reaffirming his commitment to return to Berkeley next season.. In a year that featured a deep group of true freshman quarterbacks, Sagapolutele’s production and high-level individual play made him the choice for this spot.

Sagapolutele’s best games came in Cal’s best wins of 2025 – upsets of nationally ranked Louisville on the road and nationally ranked SMU at home in the final regular-season game.

He has passed for 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Over the final three games, he threw six touchdown passes with no interceptions.

He will be the focal point of the Hawaii Bowl, when Cal faces Hawaii on December 24. The game at Hawaii’s home Stadium is just a 15-minute drive from Sagapolutele’s hometown of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

The other members of On3's true freshman All-America team included the following:

Wide receiver Malachi Toney, Miami

Running back Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

Running back Bo Jackson, Ohio State

Wide receiver Andrew March, Michigasn

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Oregon

Tight end Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College

Offensive lineman Michael Carroll, Alabama

Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma

Offensive lineman David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

Offensive lineman John Mills, Washington

Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover, Georgia

Cornerback DJ Pickett, LSU

Edge Zahir Mathis, Maryland

Edge Sidney Stewart, Maryland

Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, Georgia

Defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, Florida State

Linebacker Mason Posa, Wisconsin

Linebacker Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse

Defensive back Dijon Lee, Alabama

Defensive back Brandon Finney, Oregon

Defensive back Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma

Defensive back Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh

Recent articles:

Jeff Kent become first ex-Cal player voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Can Indiana's success provide a blueprint for Cal?

Fernando Mendoza delivers a flashback moment to the 2024 Big Game

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele announces he is staying at Cal for 2026

What will Tosh Lupoi's Cal coaching staff look like?

Job 1 for new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi: Keep the quarterback

Cal headed to Hawaii Bowl



