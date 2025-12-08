Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Named to a Freshman All-America Team
Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele received another honor on Monday when he was named the quarterback on the On3 true freshman All-America team.
Only true freshmen were considered for this honor, which means redshirt freshman quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin of Ohio State and CJ Carr of Notre Dame were not eligibile.
Nonetheless, Sagapolutele beat out some accomplished true freshmen quarterbacks, including Bryce Underwood of Michigan, Mason Heintschel of Pitt, Malik Washington of Maryland and Bear Bachman of BYU.
On Saturday, Sagapolutele announced that he is staying at Cal for the 2026 season and will not enter the transfer portal. Retaining Sagapolutele was the first significant accomplishment by new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, who flew to Hawaii late Friday night to speak to Sagapolutele and his family.
Here is what On3 said about Sagapolutele:
QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was one of college football’s breakout stars as a true freshman, quickly establishing himself as one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country. The former five-star threw for 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading all true freshmen in passing yards and tying for the most passing touchdowns while showcasing elite arm strength, accuracy, and poise well beyond his years. Sagapolutele opened the season with a dazzling debut against Oregon State and closed it by leading Cal to upset wins over Louisville and SMU, with the latter having a direct impact on the College Football Playoff field.
The Hawaii native earned On3’s True Freshman of the Week honors four times during the season, consistently displaying the advanced passing skills that made him such a highly regarded and productive high school prospect. His play as a true freshman has made him the centerpiece of Cal’s offense moving forward. Shortly after being hired, new head coach Tosh Lupoi flew to Hawaii to meet with Sagapolutele and his family, with the star quarterback reaffirming his commitment to return to Berkeley next season.. In a year that featured a deep group of true freshman quarterbacks, Sagapolutele’s production and high-level individual play made him the choice for this spot.
Sagapolutele’s best games came in Cal’s best wins of 2025 – upsets of nationally ranked Louisville on the road and nationally ranked SMU at home in the final regular-season game.
He has passed for 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Over the final three games, he threw six touchdown passes with no interceptions.
He will be the focal point of the Hawaii Bowl, when Cal faces Hawaii on December 24. The game at Hawaii’s home Stadium is just a 15-minute drive from Sagapolutele’s hometown of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
The other members of On3's true freshman All-America team included the following:
Wide receiver Malachi Toney, Miami
Running back Caleb Hawkins, North Texas
Running back Bo Jackson, Ohio State
Wide receiver Andrew March, Michigasn
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Oregon
Tight end Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College
Offensive lineman Michael Carroll, Alabama
Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
Offensive lineman David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
Offensive lineman John Mills, Washington
Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover, Georgia
Cornerback DJ Pickett, LSU
Edge Zahir Mathis, Maryland
Edge Sidney Stewart, Maryland
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, Georgia
Defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, Florida State
Linebacker Mason Posa, Wisconsin
Linebacker Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse
Defensive back Dijon Lee, Alabama
Defensive back Brandon Finney, Oregon
Defensive back Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
Defensive back Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.