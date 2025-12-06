Cal Freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Says He's Staying

The news that every Cal football has been waiting to hear came Saturday morning: freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele announced he is committed to staying at Cal.

Here’s what he said in a statement released by the athletic department:

“After spending time with my family, a lot of prayer and many discussions, I have come to realize that Cal is the best place for me.

“I am grateful to be surrounded by so many supportive people who can help me achieve the goals that I have on and off the football field. I am excited to finish this season with a group of guys who have put in so much work and effort and I look forward to the 2026 season.”

“I believe in Cal and what this football program is capable of. I am confident that if you want to change your life, on and off the field you should #ComeToCal.”

The news comes the morning after Cal introduced Tosh Lupoi as its new head coach. Lupoi had expressed confidence the Bears would keep Sagapolutele from jumping into the transfer portal next month but acknowledged he hadn’t yet spoken individually with him.

Cal football general manager Ron Rivera said the Bears are obviously delighted that Sagspolutele will be back in 2026.

“We are very excited about having Jaron return,” Rivera said. “Jaron is not only a great quarterback with a bright future, but he is also a leader, he’s respected in the locker room and he exemplifies everything about what it means to be a California Golden Bear.”

For Cal fans, the news has to be the source or joy and relief. A year ago, quarterback Fernando Mendoza entered the transfer portal prior to the Bears' assignment vs. UNLV at the LA Bowl. Mendoza trnasferred to Indiana, where he has emerged as a serious Heisman Trophy candidate and likely higih NFL draft pick.

Rivera said Friday that the Bears are much better positioned financially a year later, saying they were fully funded in terms of retaining or acquiring player or coaching talent.

The announcement could have multiple positive effects for the Bears, both in terms of recruiting players out of the transfer portal, beginning Jan. 2, and securing high-level assistant coaches.

Both Lupoi and Rivera talked Friday during Lupoi’s introductory news conference about how an elite, young quarterback would be a significant draw for potential coaches.

Lupoi said he already had received a series of text messages from “NFL high-level coaches and coaches in the best programs in the country that want to come work here. I think JKS has something to do with that, I think Ron Rivera has something to do with that. Hopefully, I have something to do with that.”

Sagapolutele, who will lead the Bears (7-5) into the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl against Hawaii, became the only Power 4 player and just the second ever in FBS to begin his college career with 12 consecutive 200-yard passing games, according to Cal.

The only other player to do so was Houston's David Piland, who had began 14 straight games of 200 or more yards passing over the 2010 and 2012 seasons. He did not play in 2011.

Sagapolutele has completed 288 of 453 passes for 3,117 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has six TDs and no interceptions over the past three games and was picked off in just one of his past six outings, with two interceptions vs. Virginia.

He leads the ACC and is fifth nationally in completions and ranks third in the ACC and 15th nationally in passing yards. His 3,117 yards are sixth-most on Cal's all-time single-season list.

The 19-year-old left-hander from Hawaii also has helped the Bears clinch their first winning season since 2019. In upset victories over top-25 foes Louisville and SMU lasts month, he threw for 653 yards with six TDs and no turnovers.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky