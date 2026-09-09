Cal's Approach After UCLA Defeat: `So What, What Now?'

Cal coach Tosh Lupoi and his assistants were talking about execution and consistency three days after their season-opening 45-24 loss to UCLA.

No one was worried about the Bears losing confidence or momentum after nine months of optimism and buildup to Lupoi’s return to his alma mater for his head-coaching debut.

“So what, now what? That’s been the approach,” Lupoi said during his Tuesday news conference. “Today was a very physical day. Full pads, attacking the process. Monday as well — good energy. Thankful for this crew. Love these guys, the way they respond.”

The Bears hit the road to start ACC play this Saturday, facing a Syracuse team that was picked 14th in the preseason ACC media poll but obliterated FCS-level New Hampshire 66-3.

“Got an awesome challenge ahead of us in a hostile environment. Just got to keep pressing toward the best version of us,” Lupoi said.

The Bears assembled stretches of good play against the Bruins and were knotted in a 24-all tie midway through the fourth quarter before back-to-back turnovers and a failed defensive stand fueled UCLA’s decisive surge.

As he did in his postgame news conference, Lupoi took a measured approach to dissecting the opening game. And he took responsibility while stressing that improvement needs to come from coaches and players.

“I think it all starts with me setting the tone of how we’re going to be,” he said. “Nobody moping around here or having their eyes down. Recognizing just exactly what we need to improve and attacking it. The guys have been awesome.

“There’s some tough, hard coaching there that needs to be done. And recognition of where we could have been better as a staff, where we could be better as players and then moving on and really attacking those.”

Offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville said there was no hangover following defeat in two practices since.

“No issues there,” he said. “Today was a great day getting back in pads and those guys taking the field with some purpose and urgency to get things right again.”

Defensive coordinator Michael Hutchings echoed those sentiments, celebrating the start to the second half when the Bears forced punts on three consecutive possessions, but noting that the level of play cannot be up and down.

“Right there in that little stretch, you kind of saw some things come together. The sideline was alive. Guys were feeding off each other. The communication was high, the execution was high,” he said. “We got a little glimpse of what we can be.

“How do we replicate that? How do we keep consistent? But that was a promising piece.”

Neither side of the ball was satisfied. The offense had three turnovers, missed a couple catches and did not pass or run block consistently. The defense allowed 277 rushing yards, including 130 on UCLA’s final three scoring drives when the Bruins didn’t even attempt a pass. Tackling was spotty at times.

“It’s about making it clear we’re all in this together. It ain’t about blaming anybody,” Lupoi said. “It all starts with me.”

Asked whether he thought his team was playing fast and loose enough while UCLA's players apparently were dancing on the sidelines as the fourth quarter began, Lupoi chuckled.

“I think the guys plays fast and with great effort. It’s about the execution. I don’t think dancing is going to help us," he said. "Don’t plan on us dancing, but do plan on us executing at a higher level.”

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky