Cal's Fernando Mendoza Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for a Third Time
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback of the week for his performance in Saturday's Big Game win over Stanford, the conference announced on Monday.
This is the third time this season that Mendoza has been named the ACC quarterback of the week. Only one other quarterback has been named ACC quarterback more than twice this season, and that is Miami’s Cam Ward, who has been ACC quarterback of the week six times.
Mendoza completed 25-of-36 passes for 299 yards and tied a career-high with three touchdown passes in Cal's 24-21 comeback victory. Mendoza's third touchdown pass of the day turned out to be the game-winner when he connected with Jonathan Brady on a 22-yard score with just 2:40 left in the game to complete a 98-yard drive. Mendoza completed 6-for-7 passes for 86 yards on that game-winning drive.
Mendoza, a Miami, Florida, native, became the seventh Cal player to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season, and it is the ninth time a Cal player has thrown for 3,000 or more passing yards in a single campaign. His current total of 3,004 yards passing in 2024 ranks ninth all-time in Golden Bear history.
And we have to show you again his wild, emotional interview on the ACC Network after Saturday’s game:
