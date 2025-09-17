SI

Cam Ward's Family Had Such a Wholesome Reaction to QB's Wild First Touchdown

The Titans' rookie turned heads on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Cam Ward threw his first NFL touchdown pass on Sunday.
Cam Ward threw his first NFL touchdown pass on Sunday. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward's first NFL touchdown came in epic fashion against the Rams on Sunday afternoon, with Los Angeles's Matthew Stafford calling it a "Patrick Mahomes-ish" play

With under a minute to go in the first half and facing third-and-goal, Ward dropped back and drifted left before pressure forced him to sprint right and heave the ball into the end zone—where only fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor could get it. The score tied the game at 10 heading into the second half.

Ward's family, in attendance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium for the 23-year-old's home debut, was caught on camera as they reacted to his first professional touchdown pass. Take a look at their wholesome reaction here:

What a moment for the Ward family. 

Through two games, Ward has completed just over 50% of his passes for 287 total yards as the Titans sit at 0-2 to start the 2025 campaign. They’ll look to get in the win column this coming Sunday as they host the division rival—and undefeated—Colts for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL