Cal’s Four Drafted Players, Plus Daniel Scott, Make NFL Rosters
All four Cal players taken in the 2025 draft – cornerback Nohl Williams, linebacker Teddye Buchanan, safety Craig Woodson and cornerback Marcus Harris – were still on NFL roster when the final cuts were made Tuesday, putting them on their teams’ 53-man rosters for next week’s regular-season openers.
Former Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon also made an opening-game NFL roster on his second try. He was on the Jets practice squad for much of last season after being undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most projections the past few days predicted that Sirmon would be cut, but he's on the Jets' roster.
But the best story involving a former Cal player belongs to safety Daniel Scott, who has overcome serious injuries the past two seasons to make the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster.
Scott, a fifth-round choice of the Colts in 2023, missed all of his rookie season when he suffered a torn ACL during OTAs before preseason games were played. Last season Scott missed the entire season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, again before the first preseason game was played.
He made it through OTAs and three preseason games this year, and had an impressive performance in the Colts’ third preseason contest, recording several tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. That was enough for the 26-year-old Scott to make the Colts’ 53-man roster. He joins former Cal star Camryn Bynum as two of the four safeties on the Colts’ regular-season roster.
The fact that third-round pick Williams (Chiefs), fourth-round pick Buchanan (Ravens) and fourth-round pick Woodson (Patriots) made their teams’ 53-man rosters was not a surprise. They even figure to get playing time as rookies, and Woodson and former Cal standout Jaylinn Hawkins are competing for one of the Patriots starting safety spots alongside Jabrill Peppers.
The fact that Harris, a sixth-round pick of the Titans, made Tennessee’s roster was somewhat of a surprise. Less than half the players taken in the sixth and seventh rounds make NFL rosters in their first season, but Harris did enough in preseason to be one of six corners the Titans kept.
Former Cal safety Patrick McMorris was not as fortunate. He missed most of his rookie season in 2024 with an injury, but earlier this year he appeared to be one of several Dolphins safeties in contention for a starting job this season. However, when the Dolphins acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick, McMorris was knocked down a few rungs and he was cut on Monday.
Ex-Golden Bears offensive lineman Jake Curhan suffered a similar fate, as he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals after being on NFL rosters the past four seasons. He is hoping to get signed by another team, and so are the other players who were released in recent days..
Two former Cal players who were undrafted free agents this year -- Xavier Carlton and Rush Reimer -- failed to make NFL rosters. Carlton, who was trying to make it as a defensive end with the Chicago Bears, was released by the Bears, and offensive lineman Reimer had an odd preseason. He was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent, then cut a few weeks ago, only to be re-signed by the Bills in August. He was cut by Buffalo again late last week.
Ex-Golden Bears offensive lineman Matthew Cindric was waived by Atlanta Falcons in his second attempt to make an NFL roster.
Here are all the former Cal players who are on NFL rosters to open the 2025 regular season. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.):
Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers.
Bryan Anger, punter, Dallas Cowboys
Teddye Buchanan, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens
Camryn Bynum, safety, Indianapolis Colts
Ashtyn Davis, safety, Miami Dolphins
Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions
Cameron Goode, linebacker, Miami Dolphins
Marcus Harris, cornerback, Tennessee Titans
Jaylinn Hawkins, safety, New England Patriots
Elijah Hicks, safety, Chicago Bears
Cameron Jordan, defensive end, New Orleans Saints
Patrick Mekari, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars
Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
Daniel Scott, safety, Indianapolis Colts
Jackson Sirmon, linebacker, New York Jets
Jake Tonges, tight end, San Francisco 49ers
Nohl Williams, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs
Craig Woodson, New England Patriots
Recent articles:
Cal's starters are set for the Bears' opener
Cal defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaini welcomes the underdog role
A look at Cal's 11 newcomers on the basketball team
Meet new Cal outside linebacker T.J. Bush, a transfer from Liberty
Cal makes ESPN's list of top college football game-day traditions
Cal OLB Ryan McCulloch had a high school graduating class of 19 students