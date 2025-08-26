Aiden Manutai Becomes 2nd Hawaii Freshman in Cal Starting Lineup
Cal coach Justin Wilcox revealed who has won starting jobs at three key positions leading to the Bears’ season opener Saturday night at Oregon State.
Most of the Bears’ starters were evident by last week, but here are three spots that remained uncertain until Tuesday. Cal is expected to announce its official depth chart later today. We will update this story at that time.
Safety
Aiden Manutai, a 5-foot-11, 200 pounder joins quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as a second freshman from the state of Hawaii to earn a starting job. Fifth-year senior Isaiah Crosby will play the other safety position.
“To see two Hawaii guys, we came up together at the same time,” said Sagapolutele, who talks in the video above about his high school rivalry with Manutai. “We get to be on the field starting for our first game . . . our families have prayed so much for us. It’s going to come to fruition and I think it’s going to make them very happy, for sure.”
Wilcox said he expects to play more than just two safeties on Saturday “We’ll see what happens after the game. There’s going to be a lot of players playing,” Wilcox said.
Manutai, who arrived on campus in time for spring practice, was a consensus 3-start prospect who picked Cal over offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Washington and Nebraska.
Inside linebacker
Redshirt freshman Luke Ferrelli, described by Wilcox as the most-improved player on the team over the past eight or nine months, won the job alongside standout junior Cade Uluave. Ferrelli, a 6-3, 230-pounder from Carlsbad, California, did not play as a true freshman last fall.
Asked what earned Ferrilli the starting spot, Wilcox said, “Just athletically, his understanding of the defense. He’s got size and speed. Over the course of the spring and summer conditioning, he was regularly at the top of the competition boards for broad jumps, power speed, all the measureables.”
Uluave said Ferrelli has earned his spot.
“Luke’s a dog, he’s a beast,” Uluave said. “He’s matured a ton. Just the way that he moves, takes care of his body, the way that he prepares for football has grown tremendously. All respect to him. He’s a great player. Super-excited to play next to him.”
Ferrelli beat out a pair of highly regarded transfers, junior Buom Jock (Colorado State) and redshirt junior Harrison Taggart (BYU).
Right tackle
Redshirt junior Braden Miller will be tasked with protecting the back side of left-handed quarterback Sgapolutele. The 6-6, 315-pounder from Aurora, Colorado, played six games off the bench last season after transferring from Michigan State.
“Braden has done an excellent job . . this entire offseason,” Wilcox said. “He’s a steady guy, plays physical. Doesn’t make many mistakes, so very confident in him.”
Miller’s older brother, Barrett Miller, was a starting tackle for the Bears in 2023 after four seasons at Stanford.
