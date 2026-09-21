Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Earns Manning Award Star of the Week

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was one of eight quarterbacks throughout the country who earned Manning Award Star of the Week recognition on Monday for his performance over the weekend.

Sagapolutele completed 27-of-33 passes for a career-high 413 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Bears’ 49-7 victory over FCS-level Wagner on Saturday. He is the first Cal player to pass for more than 400 yards since 2022, when Jack Plummer passed for 406 yards against USC. Sagapolutele achieved his impressive numbers in just 2½ quarters of play before being replaced in the lopsided game.

Last season as a freshman, Sagapolutele twice received a Manning Award Star of the Week recognition.

Cal (2-1) is hoping Sagapolutele can continue his high level of play in Friday night’s home game against Clemson (2-1).

The other seven quarterbacks who received Manning Award Star of the Week honors on Monday were: Miami’s Darian Mensah, Mississippi’s Trinidad Chamblisss, TCU’s Jaden Craig, Wisconsin’s Colton Joseph, Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey, Toledo’s John Alan Richter and Washington’s Demond Williams Jr.

Sagapolutele was one of 40 quarterbacks named to the preseason Manning Award Watch List.

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