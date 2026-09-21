Has Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Reached Peak Efficiency Just in Time?

Minutes after Saturday's 49-7 victory over Wagner, Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi characterized Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's performance as "closer to the standard of what he's capable of."

It was meant as praise for Sagapolutele, but it was also an indirect admission that his first two games were not as good as the Bears (2-1) had hoped.

Sagapolutele was solid in Cal's first two games -- a 45-24 loss to UCLA and a 21-18 victory over Syracuse -- but the Bears need Sagapolutele to be better than solid if they want to be a factor in the ACC race. They need him to play at or near an all-conference level. It's asking a lot, especially with a running game that ranks last in the ACC and averages just 3.4 yards per rushing attempt.

The Cal offense had scored just 24 points and 14 points in the Bears' first two games (Cal's defense scored a touchdown against Syracuse on Kingston Lopa's pick-six). Obviously that's not good enough. Sagapolutele came into Cal's third game ranked 12th in the ACC in both passer rating (123.0) and passing yards per game (226.5) and 11th in completion percentage (60%)..

Then, in the first quarter against Wagner, Sagapolutele completed 13-of-14 passes for 236 yards while Cal scored 29 points. That was the only consequential segment of the game, and it t was breakout stuff, perhaps indicating Sagapolutele was reaching the level Cal needs with a game against Clemson (2-1) coming up on Friday night in Berkeley and games against UNLV and unbeaten Virginia Tech to follow.

On Monday, Sagapolutele was one of eight quarterbacks across the nation who received Manning Award Star of the Week recognition, joining the likes of Miami's Darian Mensah and Mississippi's Trinidad Chambliss.

Sagapolutele is up to fourth in the ACC in passing yards (288.7), sixth in completion percentage (66.7%), eighth in passer rating (151.7), and tied for third in touchdown passes (seven). Through three games, Pro Football Focus gives Sagapolutele the fifth-highest grade among ACC quarterbacks, behind Mensa, Virginia's Beau Pribula, Wake Forest's Gio Lopez and Virginia Tech's Ethan Grunkemeyer, but ahead of touted quarterbacks Kevin Jennings of SMU and CJ Bailey of North Carolina State.

But is a performance against an FCS team, a mediocre FCS team at that, proof of a Sagapolutele ascent? Wagner had lost to Robert Morris 28-7 in its opener and was beaten 87-3 by James Madison the week before it faced Cal.

Expectations for Sagapolutele for the 2026 season have been extremely high, perhaps unduly high. Ever since Lupoi went over to Hawaii in December to earn Sagapolutele's commitment to stay at Cal for the 2026 season, the expectations for him have been piling up based on his promising freshman season. ACC TV analyst Max Browne called him the best returning quarterback in the country, and a few analysts included him in Heisman Trophy talk.

Sagapolutele came into the 2026 season with a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive system, an offensive line with questions, a running game with questions, an NIL deal that pays him $3 million, according to the San Francisco Standard, and the academics of a sophomore student at the University of California.

It's a lot to handle for a 20-year-old student, but that's the task of a Power Four conference quarterback these days.

There seems to be little doubt that Sagapolutele has the physical and mental makeup to excel at the quarterback position, which is why many have projected him to be a first-round NFL draft pick, perhaps as soon as the 2028 draft.

Did his performance against Wagner give him the boost to play like a top NFL prospect against Clemson, a game that will be seen throughout the country on ESPN (although viewers on the East Coast may not make it to the fourth quarter for a game that starts at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time)?

He will need the help of his offensive line.. Even against Wagner, Sagapolutele was harried at times and was the victim of two Wagner roughing-the-passer penalties. A stronger running game would help immensely as well. And the continued good work provided by the Bears' defense the past two games would relieve some of the pressure on Sagapolutele.

However, the fact is, Cal is loading a lot of responsibility for the Bears' success on Sagapolutele's shoulders.

Was Saturday the turning point?

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