Cal's Jaydn Ott is No. 42 on ESPN's List of Top-100 College Players
ESPN released its list of the top 100 college football players in the country and Cal junior Jaydn Ott checks in at No. 42.
Ott is seventh among 11 running backs on the ESPN countdown.
Here’s what the website said about Ott, who previously was named to the preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team:
Perhaps a sleeper for Heisman, Ott has not shied away from having big goals for the Bears as they join the ACC. In fact, he has embraced the conference move because he believes it will create more exposure on the East Coast. Those who may not have been watching missed out last year -- Ott enters the 2024 season ranked second among all active FBS players with an average of 92.2 rushing yards per game, while his 119.58 all-purpose yards per game ranks fourth.
Ott rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall. He also caught 46 passes for 345 yard and three TDs and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against UCLA.
Here are the 11 running backs ESPN included on its list, along with their 2023 rushing statistics:
8. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State - 1,732 yards, 21 TDs
25. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - 1,347 yards, 14 TDs
27. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina - 1,504 yards, 15 TDs
34. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State - 1,158 yards, 15 TDs at Ole Miss
35. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State - 926 yards, 11 TDs
37. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech - 1,538 yards, 10 TDs
42. Jaydn Ott, Ca - 1,305 yards, 12 TDs
43. Damien Martinez, Miami - 1,185 yards, 9 TDs at Oregon State
69. Kaytron Allen, Penn State - 902 yards, 6 TDs
72. Donovan Edwards, Michigan - 497 yards, 5 TDs
83. Trevor Etienne, Georgia - 753 yards, 8 TDs
Tennessee defensive end James Pearce is No. 1 on the ESPN list.
The top-rated ACC player is Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter at No. 15. He is the only ACC representative on the list until North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No.27.
Ott is rated as No. 4 among 17 ACC players on the ESPN list.
Georgia’s Carson Beck was the top-ranked quarterback at No. 7. A total of 18 quarterbacks are included on the list.