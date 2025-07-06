How a Cornhole Match Messed Up MLB’s All-Star Selection Show
MLB fans hoping to learn which players were selected to the 2025 All-Star Game were met with a suprise Sunday afternoon.
ESPN's MLB All-Star selection show aired almost10 minutes later than expected thanks to a cornhole tournament on the network's airwaves.
The Camping World Pro Tour's Pro Doubles Final featured a spirited matchup in which Tony Smith and Mark Richards topped Cheyenne Bubenheim and Jordan Power. It was scintillating action all the way until the end. And in all likelihood it supremely annoyed a whole lot of people.
Below is what viewers tuning in for the selection show saw:
Look, I'm not trying to tell them their business or anything, but maybe that wasn't ESPN's best programming decision.
In the end, the rosters were unveiled and all was well, but not before a doubles cornhole tournament got its moment in the sun.