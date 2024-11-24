Cal's Jonathan Brady Gets a Lesson in the Meaning of the Big Game
Jonathan Brady, who grew up in Los Angeles and transferred to Cal from New Mexico State, thought he had a decent handle on what playing in the Big Game means.
His teammates and coaches spent time all week educating the first-year players about the traditions and history of a game played Saturday for the 127th time. Even Cal legend Aaron Rodgers made a surprise visit to a Friday team meeting, sharing his experience in the game from 20 years ago.
But he didn’t fully understand the Big Game until after the Bears’ 24-21 victory over Stanford on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, after he’d caught fourth-quarter touchdown passes 30 and 22 yards to help complete a comeback and after was devoured by a sea of humanity that swarmed the field after the final gun.
“You have rival games,” he said, “but nothing like this.”
“That was just crazy. I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Brady said. “I’m happy I met so many fans out there and I was just happy to see a smile on their face.”
Brady was a successful player at New Mexico State, catching 62 passes in two seasons. He had five catches for 64 yards and the two scores on Saturday and now has 34 receptions for 378 yards and three TDs.
“To see a guy like JB work so hard during the offseason . . . JB is a guy I know I can rely on,” quarterback Fernando Mendoza said.
The only downside for Brady was he’ll need to watch video to fully appreciate what he did.
Asked to describe his touchdowns, Brady sheepishly admitted, “I kind of don’t remember them. I kind of blacked out afterward.”
Wilcox took care of that.
“The first one, Fernando steps up, looks like he’s going to scramble,” Wilcox said. “Brady snaps the route off, goes to the corner and Fernando’s got a really strong arm but Fernando put the ball right on him.
“The last one, that was a contested play, the flag came out and he still made it. It was a good throw by Fernando but that was a heck of a play.”
On the third-and-11 play from the 22, Brady streaked toward the end zone while his defender was flagged for holding.
“JB is a special player and he makes special catches,” Mendoza said.
“He got held and he extended for the ball. When the lights were bright, he turned brighter.”
Wilcox was all smiles as the Bears dissected the victory. He had special praise for Brady.
“There’s a reason why Jonathan led the cheer in the locker room.”