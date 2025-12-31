Cal’s best start to a basketball season since 1960 hit a major speed bump on Tuesday night at Haas Pavilion.

No. 16 Louisville put a quick damper on the Bears’ season-best crowd of 6,012, dashing to a 10-0 lead, and the Cardinals were never threatened in a 90-70 victory.

The Bears (12-2, 0-1 ACC) saw their nine-game win streak snapped and suffered their first home defeat in 10 games. There is a long season still in front of them, but on this night the Bears were no match for Louisville’s quickness and precision.

The Cardinals (11-2, 1-0), winning on the road for the first time in three tries, had their way offensively, scoring either at the rim or from beyond the 3-point arc.

Cal returns to action Friday against Notre Dame (10-4,1-0) in an 8 p.m. game at Haas. The Irish beat Stanford 47-40 on Tuesday.

Louisville led by as many as 21 points in the first half and took a 48-34 advantage into the break.

When Khani Rooths delivered Louisville’s sixth dunk of the night, the margin reached 25 points at 66-41 with 12:43 to play.

Cal gave its fans something to cheer about with a 14-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 73-62. The surge was capped by a wild sequence where the Bears scored seven points in a span of 2 seconds — a layup by Dai Dai Ames, two technical foul free throws by Chris Bell and a 3-pointer by Bell off an inbounds pass from Justin Pippen with 6:44 left.

Louisville responded with a 7-0 burst, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Adrian Wooley and the lead was back to 80-62.

Bell led the Bears with 20 points, Pippen scored 17, Lee Dort had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ames scored 11. But senior forward John Camden, Cal’s second-leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, was scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting through the game’s first 33 minutes.

Cal shot just 34 percent from the field and was 9 for 26 from the 3-point arc.

Ryan Conwell scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for Louisville and and Wooley added 21. The Cardinals were 14 for 37 from the 3-point arc and never bothered with a 2-point basket that wasn’t a layup or dunk.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-0 lead and pretty much got what they wanted on offense on the way to a 48-34 halftime lead.

Louisville stretched its lead to 36-15 when after a fast break layup by Wooley with 5:53 left in the half.

Cal’s defense held the ACC’s highest-scoring team without a point for five straight possessions, and the Bears ran off 10 straight to pull within 36-25 after a layup by Dort with 3:15 left.

The Cardinals regained control with back-to-back 3-pointers from Wooley and J’Vonne Hadley and a driving lay-up by Wooley with 3 seconds left n the half pushed their advantage to 14 points.

Cal struggled offensively, converting just 33 percent (8 for 24), with only two layups and no dunks. The Bears gave themselves a chance getting to the foul line and making 14 of 18 free throws.

NOTE: The Cardinals played without freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr., regarded as a top-5 NBA draft pick. Brown missed his third straight game due to injury.

