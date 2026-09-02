Cal's Projected Depth Chart for Opener Against UCLA
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Cal did not release a depth chart for its opener on Saturday night against UCLA, so we made an educated guess as to how the depth chart will look.
The offensive starters seem settled for the most part, but there is a lot of uncertainty on the defense, where the Bears are likely to have just one starting position occupied by a returning Cal starter..
Expected starters are listed in boldface with his backup in light text:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Jackson Brousseau
Comment: The backup spot is still in flux, with EJ Caminong in the running to play if something happens to Sagapolutele
Running Back
Adam Mohammed
Carter Vargas
Comment: Mohammed and Vargas are both expected to get some carries against UCLA, and there’s a chance Ashten Emory will get in the game too.
Wide Receiver
Ian Strong
Mark Hamper
Wide Receiver
Chase Hendricks
Jordan King
Wide Receiver
Cooper Perry
Quaron Adams
Comment: We expect Cal to start many games with two tight ends, which means Strong and Hendricks would start and Perry would not.
Tight End
Mason Mini
Dorian Thomas or Taimane Purcell
Comment: As noted above, Cal could start the game with two tight ends, which would put Mini and either Purcell or Thomas in the starting lineup. The Bears could even have three tight ends in the game to begin the contest. Purcell is the Bears' one true freshman who is almost certain to get significant playing time this year
Left Tackle
Frederick Williams III
Jacob Arop
Left Guard
Tyson Ruffins
Mykeal Rabess
Center
Bastian Swinney
Ashton Rivera
Right Guard
Sioape Vatikani
Ben Howard
Right Tackle
Jimothy Lewis
Mike Klisiewicz
Comment Howard and Klisiewicz did not play at all last season as true freshmen, but may get in there if there are any injuries up front. Daniel McMorris is a true freshman who could work his way into the rotation later in the season.
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DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle
Nate Burrell
Jayden Williams
Defensive Tackle
Jericho Johnson
Ashun Shepphard
Comment: Cal is expected use two interior defensive linemen, two outside linebackers (edges), two inside linebackers and five defensive backs. That’s what Tosh Lupoi deployed as Oregon’s defensive coordinator. If the Bears use three interior defensive lineman, the third one would probably be Shepphard or Derek Wilkins. Burrell missed all of last season with an injury, but presumably is healthy now.
Outside Linebacker (Edge)
Jayden Wayne
Justin Beadles
Outside Linebacker (Edge)
Solomon Williams
Odera Okaka
Comment: Beadles is pushing hard for a starting spot and he could get it before the season is over. The backup for Williams is unclear and could be Beadles.
Inside Linebacker
Tristan Jernigan
JD McKinley or Kamar Mothudi
Inside Linebacker
AJ Tuitele
Aaron Hampton
Comment: These two key linebacker positions seem somewhat unsettled, and the starters could change during the season. Freshman McKinley is an interesting case, and he could get playing time early in his first college season.
Cornerback
Ricky Fletcher
Daniel Harris
Cornerback
Marquis Groves-Killebrew
Jae’on Young
Safety
Kingston Lopa
Aiden Manutai
Safety
Isaiah Crosby
Michael Hurst
Nickel Back (also called Star)
Cam Sidney
Quimari Shemwell
Comment: Cal is trying to get its five best defensive backs on the field at the same time, so some players may change positions. Lopa is considered an outstanding prospect and he will play somewhere, perhaps in the hybrid Star position if not at safety. If Lopa moves to the Star spot, Manutai would move into a starting safety position, a spot he manned as a starter last season as a freshman. Crosby was a starter for the first four games last year, before suffering a season-ending injury, but his status as a starter this season is uncertain. Fletcher is set at one cornerback spot, but several players may get a shot at the other starting cornerback spot.
Punter
Angus Davies
Place-kicker
Chase Meyer
Towns McGough
Punt Returner
Chase Hendricks
Kickoff returner
Carter Vargas
Comment: McGough has a big leg, so he is likely to be used for kickoffs and for long field-goal attempts. But accuracy has been an issue for him, so Meyer will be used for field-goal attempts of 40-45 yards or shorter. Crosby, Mohammed and others might also be used to return kicks and punts.
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.