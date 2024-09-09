Cal Sports Report

Cal's Teddye Buchanan, Nohl Williams Earn ACC Weekly Honors

Two Golden Bears defenders named the conference players of the week at their positions for their work against Auburn

Cal cornerback Nohl Williams intercepts a pass late in Saturday's game
Cal cornerback Nohl Williams intercepts a pass late in Saturday's game / John Reed-Imagn Images
Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan and Bears defensive back Nohl Williams were named the ACC players of the week at their respective positions as a result of their play in Cal’s 21-14 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Buchanan and Williams were two of the 10 players who received ACC player of the week recognition this week, as announced by the ACC on Monday.

Buchanan had an outstanding performance and was a major reason why the Bears limited Auburn to 14 points after the Tigers had scored 73 points the previous week against Alabama A&M. He was named the ACC linebacker of the week.

Buchanan had 11 tackles, including nine solo stops.  He recorded three tackles for loss, including two sacks, and his pressure on the Auburn quarterback led t a third Cal sack.

Buchanan also produced what may have been the most important play of the game, when he ripped the ball out of the hands of Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter, causing a fumble that was recovered by Cal at the Auburn 36-yard line. Cal turned that turnover into a touchdown that gave the Bears a 21-7 lead.

Williams was named the ACC defensive back of the week. He intercepted two passes against Auburn, including an interception with 2:15 remaining that ended Auburn’s final threat.  Williams picked off another pass that would have been his third interception of the game, but that was negated by a questionable pass interference call.

Williams also had an interception in Cal’s season-opening win over UC Davis, so he has three interceptions for the season. That ties Williams with Glendon Miller of Maryland for the most interceptions in the country through two games.

Cal (2-0) hosts San Diego State (1-1) in a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

