Cal Set to Unleash a 2-or 3-Headed Monster at Tight End

A dozen years ago, during the Sonny Dykes coaching era, the tight end position briefly disappeared altogether from the Cal offense. Four wideouts on the field wasn’t uncommon back then.

Fast-forward to coach Tosh Lupoi’s debut season and the Golden Bears are looking deep at the tight end position.

First-year position coach and run-game coordinator Steve Huanga acknowledges the Bears often will utilize a two-tight end alignment — also called 12 personnel. At times, that could become 13 personnel. Yes, three tight ends on the field at once.

Tight end may be an underrated aspect of an offense led by star sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapoutele and featuring promising newcomers Ian Strong and Chase Hendricks at wide receiver, Adam Mohammed at running back and an offensive line bolstered by transfers.

The primary duo at tight end includes Mason Mini, who caught 35 passes a year ago and returns for his junior season. He’s joined by Dorian Thomas, a junior transfer who caught 56 passes in 2025. And there’s more.

“I think it’s going to be an electric offense,” Mini said. “I’m expecting a lot of big things from this season.”

“It’s going to be a movie. We’ve got guys all over the place,” Thomas said. “We’re going to put up at least 50 points a game this year.”

That remains to be seen, of course, but there are reasons to be intrigued, especially as it relates to tight end.

“We have great tight ends and you just can’t keep ‘em off the field,”Sagapolutele said. “I think we’re going to be in a lot to different personnels . . . whether it’s 13, 12. Yeah, you can expect them to be on the field a lot.”

How much Mini and Thomas will be paired together will depend, at least in part, on their development as run-blockers.

Huanga played offensive line in college before working the past four seasons at Oregon as an offensive analyst and assistant tight ends coach. Blocking is of paramount importance for him.

“I’m an O-lineman,” Huanga said. “Our guys, they are required . . . they have to be able to block. That’s something we poured into them this spring.

“They’ve grasped all of our concepts, all of our schemes and have really transformed themselves in the run game.”

Mini and Thomas both acknowledge their strength of their games so far has been as a pass-catcher. They know that alone isn’t good enough.

Mason Mini | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Last year I was better at receiving,” Mini said. “This year I want to improve on my blocking, for sure. Definitely a big emphasis. Just getting bigger and stronger in the weight room.”

“My strengths are my route-running and being able to make plays on the ball. Also being physical,” Thomas said. “I don’t have the best technique in the room in the run-blocking so that’s like a huge deal for me.

“You watch my film from last year to now, you can tell I’m a way more dominant run-blocker. He just keeps pushing into us, pushing into us, making us the best we can be.”

Oregon started two tight ends in nine of its 15 games last season, and the Los Angeles Rams occasionally utilized three a time.

Huanga likes the mismatches defenses can face playing against 12 or 13 personnel.

Steve Huanga | Jeff Faraudo

“Certainly if you’re playing teams and they have three-linebacker packages, you could get a linebacker out there covering a tight end in space. A majority of the time it’s a favorable matchup in the passing game,” he said.

“If they leave a small body out there, you can get into 12 personnel run game and we’re going to have to force those guys to defend the run. There certainly are a lot of games you can play if you have two really good tight ends on the field. I’m ready to see those guys get after it.”

It doesn’t stop with those two guys. The Bears also brought in Rico Walker, a senior transfer from Purdue, and freshman Taimane (Taw-mahn-ee) Purcell, a four-star prospect from Hawaii, who is earning early praise.

“Taimane’s an athlete,” Thomas said. “They don’t make tight ends like that no more. Super-fast, super-athletic, he can jump out of the gym. Super strong — out-lifts everybody. It’s going to be tough keeping us all off the field.”

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