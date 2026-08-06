Why Cal Will Have a Better Running Game in 2026

Cal’s running game will be significantly better in 2026 than it was in 2025. At least that’s the thesis here.

The Bears had better be improved in that department, because it is nearly impossible for a team to have success with a poor run game.

Cal ranked 133rd of 134 FBS teams in rushing offense last season, and it is a near-miracle that the Bears wound up with a winning record at 7-6.

None of the other teams with similar rushing statistics fared as well.

--- 134th in rushing -- New Mexico State – The Aggies ranked last in the nation in rushing and went 4-8, including 2-6 in Conference USA.

--- 132nd in rushing – Charlotte --- Charlotte finished with a 1-11 record, including 0-8 in the American Conference.

--- 131st in rushing – Massachusetts – UMass was 0-12 overall and 0-8 in the Mid-American Conference

--- 130th in rushing – Stanford – The Cardinal finished with a 4-8 record, including 3-5 in the ACC. (However, Stanford outrushed Cal 159-12 in the Cardinal’s 31-10 Big Game victory last season.)

So let’s look at the issues regarding Cal’s running game potential in 2026:

It Can’t Be Worse

The Bears’ running game won’t need much improvement to be better than it was 2025, when only one team, lowly Charlotte, ranked worse in rushing yards per game.

The Bears averaged just 2.76 yards per rushing attempt, and only three FBS teams in the country had a lower average.

The fact that Cal yielded 32 sacks and quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was not a running threat (minus-120 yards rushing for the season) impacted that rushing number. But averaging 81.7 rushing yards per game, as Cal did last year, is not going to cut it, and the Bears don’t have to be much better in the run game to improve on that.

Importance of the Offensive Line

Everyone agrees that the efficiency of the offensive line has a much bigger impact on the running game than the skill of the running backs.

Former Cal running back star Jahvid Best rushed for 1,580 yards and 8.1 yards per carry for the Bears in 2008 and was a first-round NFL draft choice. And this week he spoke of the running game being a “choreography,” and he stressed the importance of the running back knowing the habits and strengths of every offensive lineman.

But when asked whether the running back or the offensive line had a bigger impact on rushing success, he did not hesitate, saying, “The offensive line is by far more important.”

His offensive line at Cal in 2008 included Alex Mack, a first-round NFL draft pick who was selected to seven Pro Bowls, and Mitchell Schwartz, who was drafted early in the second round and was a first-team All-Pro once and a second-team All-Pro three times.

When J.J. Arrington set the Cal single-season rushing record of 2,018 yards in 2004, his offensive line included Marvin Philip, a second-team AP All-American, and Ryan O’Callaghan and Aaron Merz, both of whom played in the NFL.

In 1991, when Russell White rushed for 1,177 yards and Lindsey Chapman added 675 rushing yards for a Cal team that finished ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, Cal had three starting offensive linemen taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft – Troy Auzenne, Todd Steussie and Eric Mahlum.

Asked what makes a good running game, Cal running back coach Keith Bhonapha said, “I think it’s a great O-line. I think it starts with your O-line and your tight ends."

The offensive line has not been a strength for Cal in recent years, so that needs to change.

The Scheme

New offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville has not provided details about the scheme he will use other than to say it's a pro-style offense. But there are hints that Cal will use a lot of two-tight end sets, even some three-tight end alignments.

That suggests Cal will try to impose its will through the running game at times. Cal tight ends Dorian Thomas and Mason Mini are more skilled as receivers than as run-blockers, but there is a focus on improving their blocking.

Offensive Line Experience

Steussie says experience and coaching are two important elements of an effective offensive line.

Guard Tyson Ruffins is back after starting all 13 games last year. Guard Sioape Vaticani has started 23 games at Cal, and center Bastian Swinney has started 16, including the final four games last season. Tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr. started four games as a redshirt freshman at Mississippi State last season, and tackle Jacob Arop started seven games as a redshirt freshman at South Dakota in 2025. Tackle Frederick Williams made 11 starts over the past two seasons, and showed improvement over the course of the 2025 season.

This experience does not guarantee improvement, but it suggests improvement is possible.

Famika Anae

There is a reason Cal offensive line coach Famika Anae was one of the few assistant coaches retained by Tosh Lupoi from last year’s Cal staff.

As New Mexico’s offensive line coach in 2024, he led an offensive line that helped the Lobos rank fourth in the nation in rushing offense, at 253.6 yards per game.

Given another year to hone the chemistry, communication and consistency of his Cal offensive linemen, Anae will produce better results in 2026.

Steussie decribed the effectiveness of an offensive line this way:

“You’re really the sum of your negatives,” he said.

Anae will reduce the negatives this season.

The Running Backs

The offensive line is the most important component of the run game, but skill at running back can provide big-play potential.

Adam Mohammed, who was expected to be Washington’s starting running back in 2026 before he transferred to Cal, is expected to be the starter, and Carter Vargas, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry at UC Davis last season, is a good bet to be the other Cal running back who gets significant playing time this season.

UTEP transfer Ashten Emory and redshirt freshman Anthony League are the other running backs in the mix.

Running backs coach Bhonapha on Mohammed: “All-around. He’s going to get the job done when you need him to.”

Bhonapha on Vargas: “Lightning in a bottle. You could line him up outside, you can put him in the backfield. He has the ability to make guys miss, but he’s also able to run behind his pads.”

Bhonapha on Emory: “Consistent runner. He doesn’t always look great but he’s always getting yards.”

Bhonapha on League: “His big thing is getting downhill, taking advantage of the space and being behind his pads.”

Bottom Line

Cal will still rely on the passing of quarterback Sagapolutele and the Bears’ talented receivers, so Cal will not be among the ACC leaders in rushing offense in 2026. However, Cal will at least be a threat on the ground, which was not the case in 2025.