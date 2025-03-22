Cal Spring Football at Halfway Point: No. 1 QB Remains a Battle
Cal completed the first two-week session of spring football on Saturday and the competition at quarterback remains wide open.
The Bears scrimmaged with officials during a portion of their two-hour practice, so Justin Wilcox and his coaching staff got chance to see Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, sophomore returnee EJ Caminong and mid-year freshman arrival Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in semi-live action.
“Obviously, the scrimmages mean something,” said Wilcox, who discusses the progress of all three QBs in the video at the top of this story. “But one day or one play isn’t going to make or break it.”
In other words, it will be the body of work each player assembles — now and again in fall camp — that determines who will start when the Bears open their season on Aug. 30 at Oregon State.
*** Brown, who is wearing jersey No. 13 this sprng, explains in the video above why he donned No. 33 -- an unusual number for a quarterback -- at Ohio State and through much of his football career.
Brown is no doubt happy Saturday doesn’t count more than any other day toward settling things. While playing with the starting unit, he threw a pair of interceptions in what not his best outing of the spring.
“You take away this day, I feel like I’ve had a really good spring. I’ve felt really good with my play,” said the redshirt junior from Gilbert, Arizona. “Obviously, I probably sound a little frustrated right now because of today. Those days happen. It’s spring, it’s early.”
Exactly.
Wilcox said he’s been happy with all three quarterbacks operating in new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin’s system. “Everybody needs to continue to improve,” he assured.
His quickie evaluations on the three before the Bears takes a week off for spring break, returning to practice on Monday, March 31 for two more weeks of practice:
*** On Brown: “In terms of comfort level in the offense and knowing what to do, he’s bee really good. He’s had some great moments . . . has had some really good throws. Today we turned the ball over a little too much so we’ve got to do a better job there.”
*** On Caminong: “EJ’s had a good spring — all three of them have. EJ’s been noticeable. The growth he’s made from Practice 1 to now is obvious. The ball’s coming out quick. He’s playing with great feel in the pocket.”
*** On Sagapolutele: “Obviously, Jason throwing the football . . . he had a couple really impressive throws today.”
Brown saw action mostly off the bench in 17 games over three seasons at Ohio State, which won the national championship this year. He entered the transfer portal and heard from more than a half-dozen schools, including Cal, which had previously recruited him out of high school.
“The prior relationship was big,” Brown said. “I grew up and played high school ball with (linebacker) Hunter Barth, so I had a relationship there. And (wide receiver) Kyion (Grayes) was with me at Ohio State, same class. He was forcing the hand a little bit for me to come here.”
The QB competition has been good, Brown said, forcing him to continue to improve. "Fun group of kids. The quarterback room is very talented,” he said. “I’m the old guy now. They’re all about 19 — I’m turning 22 here soon. I still don’t feel too old.”
He’s been impressed by both Caminong and Sagapolutele.
“I thought EJ had a great day. He was moving the ball really well, played with some confidence today. He wasn’t rushing things. I thought he played really well,” Brown said. “Same with Jaron. He’s still young and trying to figure everything out, but he’s playing really well.”
Brown said he’s loving the Bears’ offense, led by new coordinator Bryan Harsin, the former head coach at Boise State and Auburn.
“It’s been great. Very similar to what I’ve done before, just different language. But it’s very explosive, downhill. I’m really excited to see what we can do with it.”
Wilcox talks in the video above about how the Bears are taking to Harsin’s offense.
In the video below, Wilcox provides his overview of what Cal got done the first two weeks of spring ball, including remarks on players who have made an impression.
