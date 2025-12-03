Cal Signs 16 Players, Including Two 4-Star Prospects

Two four-star prospects were among the 16 high school players Cal signed Wednesday for the class of 2026.

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period, and Cal does not officially have a head coach in place yet as Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, a former player and assistant coach at Cal, continues to work with Cal officials to finalize a deal to become the Bears’ head coach.

But the signing period continues without a head coach.

The highest rated high school prospects Cal signed on Wednesday were offensive lineman Daniel McMorris and tight end Taimane Purcell, both of whom are rated four-star recruits.

Three of the prospects Cal signed are from the state of Hawaii. This season Cal has two freshman starters who are from Hawaii – quarterback Jaron-Keave Sagapolutele and safety Aiden Manutai.

A fourth player from Hawaii, offensive lineman Kamo’I Huihui-White, is still committed to Cal but did not sign on Wednesday.

Cal’s 2026 class is ranked as the 60th-best class in the nation and 16th in the ACC by ESPN. It’s ranked, 49th in the country and 12th in the ACC by Rivals, and is ranked 53rd in the country and 15th in the ACC by 247Sports.

ESPN had this comment about Cal's class:



60. California Golden Bears

Previous ranking: 62

SC Next 300 commits: 0

Top offensive prospect: TE Taimane Purcell

Top defensive prospect: LB Jonathan McKinley

After a steady but unspectacular stretch, Cal has moved on from coach Justin Wilcox. The news brought some decommitments, but the class still possesses some building blocks. Tight end Taimane Purcell, offensive guard Kamo’I Huihui-White, quarterback Nainoa Lopes and offensive tackle Esaiah Wong are all promising additions out of Hawai'i.

In-state RB Victor Santino has good balance and speed. On defense, Jonathan McKinley comes out of one of the top programs in California (Centennial) and was impressive during an in-person camp evaluation this past spring. He's an edge defender who should be well-rounded player as he was not only among the team leaders in tackles and sacks but also blocked a kick as a senior.

The Bears did not have any decommitments on signing day, although they lost a few players who decommitted after Justin Wilcox was fired on November 23. Cal offensive analyst Kick Rolovich has been serving as Cal’s interim head coach in the meantime.

Nine players who originally committed to Cal for the class of 2026 decommitted over the past few months, and three of them decommitted after Wilcox was fired. The most significant of the recent decommitments were defensive end Cam Brooks, who has not yet signed with another school, and quarterback Brady Palmer, who subsequently committed to Minnesota.

Below are the 16 players Cal signed Wednesday, with their hometown, high school and their national prospect ranking at their position by 247Sports and Rivals

Daniel McMorris, offensive tackle, 6-6, 265

Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma

High School: Norman North High School

Prospect Rating: 4-star, No. 11 offensive tackle by 247Sports, No. 29 offensive tackle by Rivals

.

Taimane Purcell, tight end, 6-4, 235

Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii

High School: Kamehameha Kapalama High School

Prospect Rating: 4-star, No. 16 tight end by 247Sports, No. 18 tight end by Rivals

SENIOR SZN HIGHLIGHTS THROUGH 7 GAMES! STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME LEFT!



HIGHLIGHT LINK: https://t.co/MeMhGMgrL4 — Taimane Purcell (@taimane_purcell) November 25, 2025

Nainoa Lopes, quarterback, 6-3, 180

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

High School: Saint Louis High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 34 quarterback by 247Sports, No. 41 quarterback by Rivals

.

Victor Santino, running back, 5-11, 185

Hometown: Los Angeles

High School: Miami Edison High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 25 running back by 247Sports, No. 30 running back by Rivals

https://t.co/txKOmeVtHW

Late start only played 5 games

First 2 mins pic.twitter.com/DxZ9sc75tV — Victor Santino (@kiing_vic) November 12, 2025

.

Tyree Sams, wide receiver, 5-8, 180

Hometown: Fresno, California

High School: Clovis West High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 57 athlete by 247Sports, No. 153 wide receiver by Rivals

.

Kai Meza, wide receiver, 6-1, 190

Hometown: Herriman, Utah

High School: Corner Canyon High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 107 wide receiver by 247Sports, No. 127 wide receiver by Rivals

.

Jaxon Pyatt, inside linebacker, 6-2, 225

Hometown: Wheat Ridge, Colorado

High School: Arvado West High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 84 Linebacker by 247Sports, No. 75 Linebacker by Rivals

.

Nemyah Telona, defensive lineman, 6-1, 305

Hometown: Antioch, California

High School: De La Salle High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 65 defensive lineman by 247Sports, No. 84 defensive lineman by Rivals

.

Elisha Faamatuainu, offensive tackle, 6-4, 325

Hometown: Murrieta, California

High School: Murrieta Valley High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 94 offensive tackle by 247Sports, No. 84 interior offensive lineman by Rivals

.

JD McKinley, linebacker, 6-2, 235

Hometown: Corona, California

High School: Centennial High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 61 linebacker by 247Sports, No. 70 linebacker by Rivas

.

Ernest Nunley, defensive back, 6-0, 185

Hometown: Carson, California

High School: Western High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 71 cornerback by 247Sports, No. 119 safety by Rivals

.

Niles Davis, wide receiver/defensive back, 5-11, 185

Hometown: Los Angeles

High School: Westlake High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 151 running back by 247Sports, No. 265 wide receiver by Rivals

.

Frank Fanua Jr., defensive line, 6-6, 260

Hometown: San Diego

High School: Mount Miguel High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 145 defensive lineman by 247Sports, No. 110 offensive lineman by Rivals

.

DJ Morgan, wide receiver, 6-0, 185

Hometown: Fresno, California

High School: Central East High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 97 wide receiver by 247Sports, No. 108 wide receiver by Rivals

.

Lucky Schirmer, defensive line, 6-2, 305

Hometown: Pomona, California

High School: Centennial High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 185 defensive lineman by 247Sports, No. 155 defensive lineman by Rivals

.

Esaiah Wong, offensive lineman, 6-5, 290

Hometown: Waimanalo, Hawaii

High School: Kailua High School

Prospect Rating: 3-star, No. 89 offensive tackle by 247Sports, No. 106 offensive tackle by Rivals

