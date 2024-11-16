Cal-Syracuse Game Thread: Bears Pursue Bowl Eligibility
Cal (5-4, 1-4 ACC) is on the doorstep of bowl eligibility for the second year in a row.
The Bears face Syracuse (6-3, 3-3) this afternoon at Memorial Stadium in their first shot at securing a sixth win that would gave them an avenue to a bowl game.
*** Cal defensive end Xavier Carlton, third in the ACC with nine sacks, explains his growth as a senior in the video at the top of this story
Cal and Syracuse are squaring off for the first time since Oct. 26, 1968, the day boxer George Foreman won a gold medal in the heavyweight class at the Mexico City Olympics and the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” was No. 1 on the U.S. pop charts.
The 10th-ranked Bears walloped the No. 11 Orange 43-0 at Memorial Stadium that day, thanks in part to six interceptions. It was one of three shutouts recorded in 1968 by the “Bear Minimum” defense.
The current Cal team, playing its first season in the ACC, is leading the conference in scoring defense at 19.3 points per game allowed.
The offensive also has come alive, scoring more than 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time on eight seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.
