Cal Taking the High Road Regarding Non-Targeting Call in Miami Game
Cal is taking the high road regarding the controversial and pivotal targeting non-call during the Bears' 39-38 loss to Miami on Saturday.
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza took a big hit from Miami defender Wesley Bissainthe in the shoulder or head area on a critical third-down play late in the fourth quarter, and targeting, which would have given Cal a crucial first down, was not called after a video review.
Mendoza was itching to say something about it during his media availability session on Tuesday. But he didn’t.
Asked if Bissainthe’s helmet hit him in the head or the shoulder on that play, Mendoza said this:
“That’s a fantastic question. That’s a fantastic question. And although you asked the question, I’m told – not from my own liking, but well, it’s frustrating I cannot comment on that topic from higher up; however, like I said it’s frustrating.”
Head coach Justin Wilcox was asked whether anyone at Cal contacted the ACC with regard to that officiating non-call, and Wilcox said this:
“We have a protocol that we go through each and every week to turn in plays to the conference, and I also know Jim [Knowlton, Cal’s athletic director] has been in conversation with the ACC.”
Asked whether Cal received a response from the ACC, Wilcox chose his words carefully, with hesitations between words, much like Mendoza did in his response.
“Uh, yeah,” Wilcox said about whether Cal got a response. “I don’t think I’m going to discuss that now. It’s not something for me to talk about.”
A Cal spokesman issued a statement that basically reiterated what Wilcox said:
“We went though the proper conference protocol and are moving forward,” the statement read.
Being a first-year member of the ACC might make it difficult to raise too much of a fuss. Plus, the Bears (3-2, 0-2 ACC) need to put the issue and the disappointing loss behind them quickly so they can focus on Saturday’s road game against undefeated and 22nd-ranked Pitt.
Cal fans may not be so eager to forget. The Bears led 38-32 when the play occurred, but were forced to punt after not recording a first down on that play with less than two minutes left. Miami then marched 92 yards for the go-ahead touchdown that was scored with 26 seconds remaining.
It's possible that the officials looking at the review videos never got a clear camera angle to make a definitive call for targeting.
Another look:
And here is an opposing perspective:
And here is the long, complicated targeting rule as it appears in the NCAA rulebook:
----------------------------------------------------------
Targeting and Making Forcible Contact With the Crown of the Helmet
ARTICLE 3. No player shall target and make forcible contact against an opponent with the crown of their helmet. The crown of the helmet is the top segment of the helmet; namely, the circular area defined by a 6-inch radius from the apex (top) of the helmet. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting (See Note 1 below). When in question, it is a foul. (Rule 9-6) (A.R. 9-1-3-I)
Targeting and Making Forcible Contact to Head or Neck Area of a Defenseless Player
ARTICLE 4. No player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent (See Note 2 below) with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting (See Note 1 below). When in question, it is a foul (Rules 2-27-14 and 9-6). (A.R. 9-1-4-I-VI)
Note 1: “Targeting” means that a player takes aim at an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball. Some indicators of targeting include but are not limited to:
-- Launch. A player leaving their feet to attack an opponent by an upward and forward thrust of the body to make forcible contact in the head or neck area.
-- A crouch followed by an upward and forward thrust to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area, even though one or both feet are still on the ground.
-- Leading with helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area.
-- Lowering the head before attacking by initiating forcible contact with the crown of the helmet.
Note 2: Defenseless player (Rule 2-27-14). When in question, a player is defenseless. Examples of defenseless players include but are not limited to:
--A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass. This includes an offensive player in a passing posture with focus downfield.
--A receiver attempting to catch a forward pass or in position to receive a backward pass, or one who has completed a catch and has not had time to protect themselves or has not clearly become a ball carrier.
--A kicker in the act of or just after kicking a ball, or during the kick or the return.
--A kick returner attempting to catch or recover a kick, or one who has completed a catch or recovery and has not had time to protect themselves or has not clearly become a ball carrier.
--A player on the ground.
--A player obviously out of the play.
--A player who receives a blind-side block.
--A ball carrier already in the grasp of an opponent and whose forward progress has been stopped.
--A quarterback any time after a change of possession
--A ball carrier who has obviously given themselves up and is sliding feet first.
PENALTY—[ARTICLE 3 and ARTICLE 4]—15 yards. For dead-ball fouls, 15 yards from the succeeding spot. Automatic first down for fouls by Team B if not in conflict with other rules. For fouls in the first half: Disqualification for the remainder of the game. For fouls in the second half: Disqualification for the remainder of the game and the first half of the next game (See Rule 2-27-12). If the foul occurs in the second half of the last game of the season, players with remaining eligibility shall serve the suspension during the postseason or the first game of the following season.
If a player receives a third Targeting foul within the same season, disqualification for the remainder of the game and that player will receive an automatic one-game suspension in their team’s next scheduled game. Targeting fouls subsequent to the player’s third Targeting foul within the same season, disqualification for the remainder of that game and the player will receive an automatic one-game suspension in their team’s next scheduled game. If the foul occurs in the last game of the season, players with remaining eligibility shall serve the suspension during the postseason or the first game of the following season.
The disqualification must be reviewed by Instant Replay (Rule 12-3-5). [S38, S24 and S47]
When the Instant Replay Official overturns the disqualification:
If the targeting foul is not in conjunction with another personal foul by the same player, the 15-yard penalty for targeting is not enforced. If the player commits another personal foul in conjunction with the targeting foul, the 15-yard penalty for that personal foul is enforced according to rule. (A. R. 9-1-4-VII-VIII)
For games in which Instant Replay is used:
If a player is disqualified in the second half, the conference has the option to consult the national coordinator of football officials who would then facilitate a video review. Based on the review, if and only if the national coordinator concludes that it is clearly obvious the player should not have been disqualified, the suspension will be vacated. If the national coordinator supports the disqualification, the suspension for the next game will remain.
---------------------------------------
