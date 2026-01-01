Cal Starting Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Cal defensive back Cam Sidney, who started eight games for the Bears this past season, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Sidney started six games at nickel back and two games at safety for the Bears in 2025. He was not a starter in the Hawaii Bowl, but got significant playing time in that game and picked up two tackles. He put up good numbers this season, recording 47 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and one sack. He also had one interception, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Also, Cal redshirt sophomore offensive lineman LaJuan Owens plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos. Owens did not start any games this season but he played off the bench in eight games.

Sidney is a redshirt junior, so he will have one year of college eligibility remaining.

His best games this season came against Virginia, when he had nine tackles, and against against North Carolina, when he had six takles, including one tackle for loss, as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He was particularly important this season when safeties Isaiah Crosby and Aidan Manutai missed games with injuries.

As a sophomore in 2024 at Cal, Sidney played in all 13 games and made four starts. He recorded 29 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack, and also had four passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Sidney played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, primarily on special teams, but he got some paying time as a backup defensive back.

Sidney played on the Mater Dei High School team that twice finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country.

Players cannot officially enter the transfer portal until tomorrow (Friday, January 2) and then have until January 15 to enter That is the only period players can enter the transfer portal, although players in the portal can sign with a another team at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi will serve as Oregon's defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon defeated Texas Tech 23-0 on Thursday in a CFP quarterfinal game, so Lupoi cannot devote full attention to the Cal program yet. Oregon's next game will be in the semifinals against Indiana or Alabama on January 9.

