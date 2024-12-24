Cal Transfer QB Fernando Mendoza Commits to Indiana
Cal transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza has committed to Indiana, according to multiple news outlets on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Mendoza had an outstanding season as a redshirt sophomore for the Golden Bears this past season and now he hopes Indiana coach Curt Cignetti can do the same thing for him that he did with Kurtis Rourke.
Rourke transferred to Indiana from Ohio after spending five seasons with the Bobcats in the Mid-America Conference. He was a second-team all-Mid-American conference selection in 2023, and he was a second-team all-Big Ten choice this season, behind on Dillon Gabriel.
Rourke helped Indiana to a surprising 11-1 record in the regular season, helping the Hoosiers earn a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff, one year after going 3-9. Indiana lost to Ohio State in the CFP to finish 11-2.
Mendoza was ranked as the third-best quarterback in the transfer portal by ESPN, and he has two more seasons of college eligibility.
He chose Indiana after visiting Georgia and Missouri. Mendoza also had interest in Wisconsin and UCLA.
Mendoza threw for 3,004 yards this season with 16 touchown passes and six interceptions.
He helped Cal to a 6-5 record and bowl eligibility before missing the final regular-season game against SMU. Mendoza’s absence was noticeable in that game as the Bears failed to score a touchdown in a 38-6 loss.
Without Mendoza in the LA Bowl, Cal lost to UNLV 24-13.
Cal was the only FBS school that offered Mendoza a scholarship out of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. He was set to attend Yale before Cal offered him a scholarship at the last minute.
Mendoza became Cal’s starting quarterback in the sixth game of the 2023 season as a redshirt freshman and retained the starting job even though Cal brought in experienced quarterback Chandler Rogers, who had been the stater at North Texas in 2023.
Mendoza improved to the point that he is now considered a possible NFL prospect.
He will be remembered at Cal for leading the 98-yard touchdown drive to beat Stanford and become bowl-eligible, and his emotional postgame TV interview.
