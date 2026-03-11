Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 2nd Round

The Northwestern Wildcats got past the Penn State Nittany Lions in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, and now their next step in their hopeful Cinderella run will come against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that they just beat back on February 24.

The Wildcats won that game by a score of 72-68, which was one of five losses that Indiana suffered in their final six games of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for today's Big Ten Tournament showdown.

Northwestern vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Northwestern +6.5 (-110)

Indiana -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Northwestern +220

Indiana -275

Total

OVER 141.5 (-115)

UNDER 141.5 (-105)

Northwestern vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Northwestern Record: 14-18 (5-15 in Big Ten)

Indiana Record: 18-13 (9-11 in Big Ten)

Northwestern vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Northwestern is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Northwestern's last five games

Northwestern is 6-0 straight up and ATS in its last six games vs. Indiana

Indiana is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 10-5 in Indiana's last 15 games

Northwestern vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson, G - Indiana Hoosiers

If the Hoosiers want to snap out of their slump and find a way to make the NCAA Tournament, they need their best player, Lamar Wilkerson, to step up. He's averaging 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, but he has gone over 20 points just once in his last five games. Indiana will be hoping for a better performance from him tonight.

Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick

It's time to buy low on the Indiana Hoosiers. I firmly believe this is a team that's much better than its record, and it will prove it today against a far inferior Northwestern squad. The Hoosiers rank 24th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 56.2%. That's well above Northwestern, which comes in at 178th.

The Wildcats rank 195th in defensive efficiency, so the numbers show they don't have the defense to slow down the elite shooting of the Hoosiers.

Northwestern is a two-point shooting team, which feeds right into the strength of the Indiana defense. The Hoosiers rank 55th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 48.6% from down low.

All signs point to Indiana winning in impressive fashion.

Pick: Indiana -6.5 (-110)

