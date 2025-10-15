CB Jayden Crowder Decommits from Cal for the Class of 2026
Jayden Crowder, a three-star cornerback who had committed to Cal for the class of 2026 last November, announced on social media on Wednesday that has decommitted from Cal.
USC had offered Crowder on October 11, and he recently visited the USC campus, so the Trojans now seem to have the inside track on Crowder.
“The atmosphere was great. It was a packed-out stadium. Everybody was really nice. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do with the fans,” Crowder said in an interview with Rivals’ Adam Gorney regarding his visit to USC. “Them rolling over Michigan, that was a big win because they showed out, the offense showed out and the defense showed out.”
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Crowder attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School, and he also had offers from Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Washington, SMU, Duke and Boise State, among others.
Twenty players are still committed to Cal in the class of 2026, and the Bears’ 2026 class is ranked as the 45th-best class by 247 Sports and 46th by Rivals/On3.
Cal’s highest-rated players who are still committed to Cal for next year are tight end Taimane Purcell, who is rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports, edge Camron Brooks, who is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, and running back Victor Santino, who is rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports Composite.
Despite the apparent loss of Crowder, Cal still has two commitments from cornerbacks in the class of 2026.
A number of defensive backs from Cal have become NFL players in recent years. Nine Cal defensive backs have been taken in the past six NFL drafts, including at least one in each draft starting in 2020.
Three Cal defensive backs (Marcus Harris, Nohl Williams and Craig Woodson) were drafted this year, and all three are currently on NFL rosters.
Nine former Cal defensive backs are currently on NFL rosters.
Cal has a 4-2 record this season and plays a home game against North Carolina (2-3) on Friday night. The Bears need two more wins to become bowl-eligible for the third straight year.
Recent articles:
Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele enjoyed 'hairy' candy in a trip to Chinatown
Evaluating Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's first six games as a freshman quarterback
Cal women's baskeball hoping to exceed ACC poll's expectations
Voters tab Cal men to finish 16th in the ACC
Which six bowl games do the experts see as possibilities for Cal?
How Cal has fared against legendary coaches, like Bill Belichick
Should Cal get partial credit if Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman?