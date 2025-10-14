Eight Experts Predict Six Different Bowls for Cal
The college football season is half over, which means there should be some sense of where teams will be going for the postseason.
That’s not the case for Cal – at least not in the minds of the eight college football experts we cite in terms of their bowl projections this week.
The eight sites all agree that Cal will be in a bowl game, and the ESPN Football Power Index projects that Cal has a 73.5% chance of getting the six wins needed to become bowl-eligible. But the eight experts come up with six different bowls as the Bears’ postseason destination.
Only one bowl – the Independence Bowl – is mentioned by more than one of the experts as Cal’s postseason destination. More significantly all three of the sites that project Cal to end up in the Independence Bowl have paired Cal with the same opponent in that game – Kansas.
Cal is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC heading into Friday night's home game against North Carolina, and Kansas is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12, so it’s matchup that makes sense.
But each of the other five experts predict that Cal will be headed elsewhere, with one putting Cal in the Hawaii Bowl and another in the Birmingham Bowl. Neither of those would seem like logical bowl destinations for the Bears, while the other predictions that Cal will be in the LA Bowl or Sun Bowl or Las Vegas Bowl seem to make a bit more sense.
After all, the latter three bowls -- as well as the Independence Bowl -- are among the six bowls that have tie-ins to teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal. We note those six Pac-12-affiliated bowls at the end of this story.
Here are the bowl projections for Cal from the eight experts we cited (all times are Pacific times):
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. San Diego State
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Illinois
Wednesday, December 31
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
12:30 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Birmingham Bowl – Cal vs. Auburn
Monday, December 29
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Pitt
Wednesday, December 31
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
11 a.m., CBS
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox
Recent articles:
How Cal has fared against legendary coaches, like Bill Belichick
Cal to face four Top-25 teams in the Bay Area this season
Is it a bad omen that Cal is a double-digit favorite over North Carolina for Friday's football game?
Should Cal get partial credit if Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman?
Ex-Cal star Andrew Vaughn continues to help Brewers
Cal women's basketball gets commitment from versatile Australian prospect