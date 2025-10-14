Cal Sports Report

Eight Experts Predict Six Different Bowls for Cal

All bowl-projections sites we cite still have Cal in a bowl game, but there is considerable disagreement about the Bears’ bowl destination

Jake Curtis

Kansas is a possible bowl opponent for Cal in the Independence Bowl
Kansas is a possible bowl opponent for Cal in the Independence Bowl / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football season is half over, which means there should be some sense of where teams will be going for the postseason.

That’s not the case for Cal – at least not in the minds of the eight college football experts we cite in terms of their bowl projections this week.

The eight sites all agree that Cal will be in a bowl game, and the ESPN Football Power Index projects that Cal has a 73.5% chance of getting the six wins needed to become bowl-eligible. But the eight experts come up with six different bowls as the Bears’ postseason destination.

Only one bowl – the Independence Bowl – is mentioned by more than one of the experts as Cal’s postseason destination. More significantly all three of the sites that project Cal to end up in the Independence Bowl have paired Cal with the same opponent in that game – Kansas.

Cal is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC heading into Friday night's home game against North Carolina, and Kansas is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12, so it’s matchup that makes sense.

But each of the other five experts predict that Cal will be headed elsewhere, with one putting Cal in the Hawaii Bowl and another in the Birmingham Bowl. Neither of those would seem like logical bowl destinations for the Bears, while the other predictions that Cal will be in the LA Bowl or Sun Bowl or Las Vegas Bowl seem to make a bit more sense.

After all, the latter three bowls -- as well as the Independence Bowl -- are among the six bowls that have tie-ins to teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal. We note those six Pac-12-affiliated bowls at the end of this story.

Here are the bowl projections for Cal from the eight experts we cited (all times are Pacific times):

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. San Diego State

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Illinois

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

Birmingham Bowl – Cal vs. Auburn

Monday, December 29

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

College Football News (Pete Fiutak)

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Pitt

Wednesday, December 31

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

11 a.m., CBS

.

Pro Football Network

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

