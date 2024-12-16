Cal Sports Report

Charlotte Transfer Kicker Kyle Cunanan Commits to Cal

Freshman Derek Morris has done most of Cal's place-kickng this season

Jake Curtis

Cal kicker Derek Morris
Cal kicker Derek Morris / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Charlotte transfer place-kicker Kyle Cunanan announced on social media on Sunday that he has commted to Cal for next season.

Cunanan, a sophomore, shared the placekicking chores with Stephen Rusnak this past season wth Charlotte, and neither one of them missed a feld goal attempt all season. Cunanan was the 49ers kcker for the first two games, and was 2-for-2 on field goals, although neither was longer than 31 yards.

In the third game, he was then replaced by Rusnak, who was 11-for-11 with a long of 54 yards over the next nine games.

Cunanan then returned as the kicker in the final game against UAB and made all three of his field-goal attempts, although none was longer than 31 yards.

Boh Cunanan and Rusnak entered the transfer portal after he season.

Cunanan was 5-for-5 on feld goal atempts with a long of 31 yards in 2024, and he was 9-for-15 with a long of 49 yards as a freshman in 2023.

Freshman Derek Morris ended up doing most of the place-kickng for Cal this season. He was 10-for-13 on field-goal atempts ths season with a long of 46 yards. But he mssed his final two field goals of the season -- a 48-yard attempt against Syracuse and a 38-yard attempt against SMU. He also mssed a 28-yard field goal with 1:34 left against North Carolina State that would have given Cal the lead.

Redshirt senior Ryan Coe began he season as Cal's place-kicker, but he struggled early in the season and was used only on long field-goal attempts late in the season. He wound up 13-for-21 on feld-goal tries, but he made two 54-yard field goals against Wake Forest and a 53-yarder against SMU. He will be out of college eligibiliy after Wednesday's LA Bowl.

