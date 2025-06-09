Polynesian Influence: DL Frank Fanua Commits to Cal for 2026
The Polynesian influence in Cal’s football recruiting was evident again on Monday when Frank Fanua, a three-star defensive lineman from Spring Valley, California, announced on social media that he has committed to the Golden Bears football program for the class of 2026.
He chose Cal over offers from Boise State, San Diego State, UNLV and Fresno State among others.
The 6-foot-2, 261-pound Fanua attends Mount Miguel High School in San Diego County and is the Bears’ third commitment from the group of recruits that visited Cal this past weekend. He also becomes the 15th prospect overall to commit to Cal in the class of 2026.
The 247 Sports website ranks Cal’s 2026 recruiting class as the 17th-best in the country at this early stage, while Rivals puts the Bears’ class at No. 18 and On3 places Cal’s class at No. 31.
Monday’s commitments of Fanua and wide receiver EJ Morgan to Cal offset the decision by defensive tackle Dakota Dixon to commit to SMU.
Fanua is ranked the nation’s 127th-best defensive line prospect in the class by 247 Sports. Some sites list Fanua as an offensive-line prospect but he is expected to play defense at Cal.
“Frank is extremely explosive and twitchy,” Mount Miguel head coach Verlain Betofe told On3. “He is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound lineman with the frame that can get to 295 pounds. He is going to be a special player for Cal Berkeley. His story is amazing. Cal just got a special player.”
Fanua is the ninth player to commit to Cal in the past 10 days, joining Morgan, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
