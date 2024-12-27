Colorado State Transfer Linebacker Buom Jock Commits to Cal
Colorado State transfer linebacker Buom Jock announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal. He was a second-team all-Mountain West selection this season as a sophomore and has two years of college eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Jock led the Rams in tackles with 100. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. He had 10 tackles or more three times in the 2024 season. In 2023 as a freshman, Jock had 34 tackles.
Coming out of high school, Jock was considered an "athlete" who was most likely to be a wide receiver in college. He received scholarship offers from Virginia, Liberty and Old Dominion as well as Colorado State.
Cal inside linebacker Cade Uluave is returning to Cal for 2025, but all-conference inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is out of college eligibility.
Jock's hometown is listed as Mankato, Minnesota, but he played his high school football at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He was a wide receiver and a safety in high school.
Colorado State went 8-4 this past season, including 6-1 in the conference, and is scheduled to face Miami-Ohio in the Arizona Bowl tomorrow (Saturday).
Interview with Jock, listed as a defensive end, before a week 8 game against New Mexico:
High school highlights as a wide receiver:
