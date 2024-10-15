Cal Sports Report

Davante Adams Shows Up With Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show

Former Cal QB Rodgers was "pissed" after Monday lost, but "excited" after learning a little after midnight that Adams was a Jet

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Josh Allen after the Jets' Monday night loss
Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Josh Allen after the Jets' Monday night loss / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Cal star and current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided his first reaction to the Davante Adams trade during Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show.

Obviously Rodgers is pumped, saying he heard about the trade from Adams about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, a few hours after the disappointing 23-20 loss to Buffalo. Rodgers said he was "pissed" driving home through traffic after the game, didn't look at any messages, but after seeing a text from Adams, he called Adams back and got the news.

Adams even made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show with Rodgers at Rodgers' house.

Check out the series of tweets on Rodgers' reaction top the Adams trade, and Adams comments when he dropped in.

.Adams said his hamstring is fine and the he and Rodgers should "be able to pick up where we left off."

.Adams is leaving his Taco Bells in Vegas

