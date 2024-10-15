Davante Adams Shows Up With Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show
Former Cal star and current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided his first reaction to the Davante Adams trade during Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show.
Obviously Rodgers is pumped, saying he heard about the trade from Adams about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, a few hours after the disappointing 23-20 loss to Buffalo. Rodgers said he was "pissed" driving home through traffic after the game, didn't look at any messages, but after seeing a text from Adams, he called Adams back and got the news.
Adams even made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show with Rodgers at Rodgers' house.
Check out the series of tweets on Rodgers' reaction top the Adams trade, and Adams comments when he dropped in.
.Adams said his hamstring is fine and the he and Rodgers should "be able to pick up where we left off."
.Adams is leaving his Taco Bells in Vegas
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport.